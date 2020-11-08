Donors contribute $217,679 to buy school supplies for students in need

A fundraising effort for school supplies led by the Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools raised $217,679 from 1,036 donors.
The supply kits will go to vulnerable students and include some items geared for online learning. They are filled with traditional school staples, including pencils, notebooks, binders, crayons and glue sticks, as well as headphones with built-in microphones for online learning and small whiteboards for students to engage with teachers over video chats.
Here is a list of recent donors:
Renee Adler
American Family Insurance Company
Julie Ault
Mary Jo Baumann and Nicholas Glass
Craig and Karen Christianson
Matthew Cornwell
Dale Heights Presbyterian Church
Peggy and Wally Douma
Jean Folts-Eberle
Shayna Hetzel
Ja-Ja Howe
Joel Jarmel and Keri Brown
Bobbi Jones
Marta Karlov
Kristin Kennedy
Lori Knoener
Liju Lin
Madison Teachers Inc.
Kevin Menningen
Susan Miller
Emmerson Mirus
Paul and Brenda Mueller
Julia and Thomas Nicholas
Soumya Palreddy
Maggie Pascaly
Erin Peot
Jane and Evan Pizer
Promega Corporation
Joan Pulver
Thomas and Linda Redding
Joseph Reetz
Kevin Sullivan
Vrati Vikrant
Michael Weiner
Plus eight anonymous donors
This week’s total: $25,457.50
Total: $217,679
