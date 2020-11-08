 Skip to main content
Donors contribute $217,679 to buy school supplies for students in need
Donors contribute $217,679 to buy school supplies for students in need

School book and apple
iStock photo

A fundraising effort for school supplies led by the Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools raised $217,679 from 1,036 donors.

The supply kits will go to vulnerable students and include some items geared for online learning. They are filled with traditional school staples, including pencils, notebooks, binders, crayons and glue sticks, as well as headphones with built-in microphones for online learning and small whiteboards for students to engage with teachers over video chats.

Here is a list of recent donors:

Renee Adler

American Family Insurance Company

Julie Ault

Mary Jo Baumann and Nicholas Glass

Craig and Karen Christianson

Matthew Cornwell

Dale Heights Presbyterian Church

Peggy and Wally Douma

Jean Folts-Eberle

Shayna Hetzel

Ja-Ja Howe

Joel Jarmel and Keri Brown

Bobbi Jones

Marta Karlov

Kristin Kennedy

Lori Knoener

Liju Lin

Madison Teachers Inc.

Kevin Menningen

Susan Miller

Emmerson Mirus

Paul and Brenda Mueller

Julia and Thomas Nicholas

Soumya Palreddy

Maggie Pascaly

Erin Peot

Jane and Evan Pizer

Promega Corporation

Joan Pulver

Thomas and Linda Redding

Joseph Reetz

Kevin Sullivan

Vrati Vikrant

Michael Weiner

Plus eight anonymous donors

This week’s total: $25,457.50

Total: $217,679

