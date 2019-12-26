DOJ seeking information on past East High School business club trips in hidden camera investigation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In the message, Crowe said DCI will be working with the Madison School District "to collect information about past events/trips and attendees of those events" and provided an email address for former DECA trip participants to share information.

District spokesman Tim LeMonds said he's not aware of any specific past trip being actively investigated.

The DOJ confirmed last week it is assisting Minneapolis police in the investigation of the hidden cameras, but a spokeswoman declined to elaborate in what capacity the department is helping. DOJ did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Kearney's email also invited past DECA members to a Dec. 19 meeting as "an opportunity for them to gather with our support staff who can share updates and clarify next steps."

He said the district would conduct an internal investigation after law enforcement agencies complete their investigation.