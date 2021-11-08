Disturbance at East High draws multiple ambulances, nearly a dozen police cars and pepper spray

A fight that occurred outside of East High School's front doors drew two ambulances, nearly a dozen Madison Police cars, and one firetruck to the school around the lunch hour on Monday.
According to one witness, multiple students were pepper sprayed by authorities in an effort to stop the altercation. Fourth Street was blocked off as of 12:45 p.m. due to police response.
Students remained outside of the school as they were treated for pepper spray related injuries as of 1 p.m.
According to another witness, the building underwent a lock-down due to the incident.
Police officers responded to an active fight involving dozens of students outside school property at around 11:37 a.m. More than 15 officers were dispatched to the scene and the incident remains an open and active investigation, Madison Police officer Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.
Interim Principal Mikki Smith declined to comment and instructed staff who were on scene not to speak with reporters.
Madison Police have been called to the school 22 times, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., in September.
This story will be updated.
State Journal reporter Chris Rickert contributed to this report.