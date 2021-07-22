DHS urges vaccines for in-person school; mask rules up to districts

With those returns in mind, DHS officials and Gov. Tony Evers stressed the importance of widespread vaccination.

“Getting vaccinated now means we can help make sure our students are back in the classroom and won’t have to miss out on in-person classes or extracurricular activities,” Evers said in the release. “The COVID-19 vaccines are the best protection we have against the virus and make it possible for our kids to get back to learning safely and without disruption.”

The release noted that those who are fully vaccinated will not need to quarantine if they come in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19, as they otherwise would under CDC and DHS guidance.