Despite COVID-19 pandemic, 'Learning Out' is integral to Montessori school's philosophy

Erin Freiberg, interim head of school, said school leaders knew lessons would be primarily online but wanted students to still have social and emotional interactions with peers and teachers in a safe way.

Learning Out is an option for third- through eighth-graders. Children in preschool through second grade are in class in the school building unless families have opted for online learning.

Staff members have been able to find sites with restroom facilities. The school also shared information with families on dressing for the weather, because Learning Out is scheduled to take place unless it’s below 20 degrees or wet and cold.

Parents have seen a difference in their children even though some were skeptical at first, Freiberg said.

“A lot of parents, going into the year, they didn’t understand how it was going to work or be of benefit,” Freiberg said. “Those times at the park, those kids are really coming alive.”

Freiberg said the difference of a hybrid model is “pretty remarkable.” She has a high school daughter who has an all-online curriculum and sons in sixth and eighth grades at Madison Community Montessori.

Not that it has been all fun. But it’s all in the perspective.

“Kids were complaining when it was raining,” she said, adding, “They kind of make good memories out of it, too.”