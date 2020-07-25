Department of Justice launches 24/7 school safety resource center

But an annual report provided this month to the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee shows many schools are still not in compliance with the statutory requirement to submit the safety documents.

As of May — a year and a half past the deadline — blueprints and safety plans were submitted for 86% of the nearly 3,000 Wisconsin school buildings for the 2018-19 school year. DOJ did not provide a list of noncompliant schools before deadline.

Compliance with the annual submission requirement is running under 50% for all types of documents for the 2019-20 school year, which had a Jan. 1 deadline.

"We've tried to communicate as far and wide as we possibly can," Devitt said. "We are consistently and constantly doing outreach to schools to try and encourage the submission of those plans. I'll be honest, we have heard from some places that have just said, 'We're not going to do it.'"

The law doesn't include a penalty for schools not complying, Devitt said, but the office does have leverage over schools that received grants. They need to submit the documents to be fully reimbursed for the security improvements they made, she said.

The deadline to submit documents and complete required training to get the full grant amount is the end of December.