Demonstrating that birds can be observed anywhere, fourth-graders at Harvest Intermediate School in DeForest took part in the Great Wisconsin Birdathon right on their school grounds.

Armed with binoculars, field guides and birding journals they created, the students walked outside their school that’s on a parcel bordered by a swath of woods. They followed the Upper Yahara River Trail that runs next to the woods and leads to a creek bed. An area on the school grounds is designated for native prairie plants, and a retention pond attracts birds drawn to water.

“I kind of think it’s important because if there is not as many birds there could be something going on and that’s why,” fourth-grader Maggie Loeffelholz said about the birdathon.

Fourth-grader Charlie Bair was one of several students interested in finding their life birds, a species that a birder sees and identifies in the wild for the first time.

The previous week the class saw birds on the retention pond, but fourth-grader Addison Kinning said she figured it was too sunny for them on this outing.

Fourth-grader Rowan Sherrick said the birdathon will help determine such things as which birds are rare and which ones need more help.

The birdathon is part of a “bonus science unit” that Sisler said he sneaks in by putting the “pedal to the metal” when teaching the required curriculum earlier.

“It is just something I am interested in, and the kids have always taken to it. The kids really love it, and so do I,” Sisler said.

Fourth-grader Kaylee Anderson said bird watching is fun and something she’d like to continue doing.

The Great Wisconsin Birdathon began April 15 and runs through June 15, the peak of spring bird migration. It is a walk-a-thon-style fundraiser in which participants log bird sightings instead of miles, and donations can be a certain amount or a pledge per bird species spotted.

Teams or individuals taking part in the annual birdathon, coordinated by the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin, choose their own birding experience — from birding in their backyard to traveling to a birding hotspot. Most teams choose to compete over a 24-hour period, but some opt to bird over the course of a weekend, a week or the entire span of the birdathon.

Each year, the birdathon raises more than $100,000 for Wisconsin bird conservation projects through the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin’s Bird Protection Fund. Last year, the money supported creating piping plover habitat, rearing whooping crane chicks, spreading awareness about Connecticut warblers, community initiatives for bird-friendly neighborhoods, engagement of new and underrepresented voices in the birding community, building collaborations to protect Wisconsin Important Bird Areas and protecting neotropical migrants on their long journeys to Central America.

The foundation has two grant programs for environmental education, Go Outside Fund and Teachers’ Outdoor Fund — the 12 pairs of binoculars used by Sisler’s students comes from that initiative.

The birdathon is both a fundraiser and a citizen science event, said Soumika Gaddameedi, the foundation’s event and donor relations coordinator. The foundation keeps track of which bird species are seen throughout the event and encourages people to submit their “trip report” on eBird, a citizen science tool by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology that tracks where and when birds are seen.

In the school’s case, the students are recording how many species they found but not taking part in the fund-raising aspect. Called the Harvest Habitat Heroes team, the students will get out generally a couple of times a week during the length of the birdathon. The students have seen more than 20 species so far and have a goal of observing at least 25.

Sisler has found the students are generally not concerned about seeing a species that typical bird watchers would seek out, and they enjoy spotting birds like the American robin, red-winged blackbird and bluebird.

“They have never looked for these birds deliberately before,” he said.

Students get excited when they find different colored birds, and they quickly become their favorite, he said.

“I’m trying for a cardinal,” fourth-grader Harper Marty said about looking for her favorite bird.

Fourth-grader Sydney Klossner said her favorite bird was the robin.

Another classmate, Xavier Leale, drew a turkey in rainbow colors for the cover of his journal because he said that is the first one that comes to mind when he thinks of a bird.

Harvest Habitat Heroes is one of three classroom teams signed up so far this year, Gaddameedi said.

“It’s a really great way for them to learn to appreciate birds and then go on to have an attachment for bird watching and conservation in general,” she said. “We try to encourage curiosity rather than (expecting) they perfectly identify birds. ... Birds can be kind of overwhelming in that sense — you have to get it right — and we don’t want that to be a barrier for anyone.”

Besides birding outings, the extra science curriculum called “Sisler’s special birding unit” includes creating the journal and playing a bird identification game, which Sisler created with cards, in the classroom. Students also spend time on discussion topics like why their favorite bird is special to them and how bird watching is helpful to the environment.

“If you are gaining an appreciation for wildlife, you are more apt to take care of the natural world for the rest of your life,” Sisler said.

To register for the birdathon, visit WIBirdathon.org, which also has a link to the Facebook page where team recaps are posted. Resources for classroom birdathon teams can be found at wisconservation.org/classroom-birdathon.

School Spotlight: Adventures in learning, inside and outside the classroom Each Monday, the Wisconsin State Journal features a story about learning in Wisconsin. Here are School Spotlight stories from the past year.