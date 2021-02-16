Deborah Kerr and Jill Underly advance to spring election in race for state superintendent

Both candidates have called for taking the necessary measures to return children to schools safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic and both plan to advocate for support from the Biden administration to do so if they win the April 6 election.

Also seeking election to the position were assistant state superintendent Sheila Briggs, who came in third; Shandowlyon Hendricks-Williams, a former employee at the state education department who came in fourth; Troy Gunderson, Viterbo University professor and former superintendent of the School District of West Salem, fifth; Steve Krull, principal of Milwaukee’s Garland Elementary School and former Air Force instructor, sixth; and Joe Fenrick, a Fond du Lac high school science teacher, seventh.

Despite her loss, Hendricks-Williams said she was “optimistic.”

“I’m sad of course to report that the results were not enough to get us to the primary,” Hendricks-Williams said, “but I’m grateful for the support my campaign received, to my family and friends who stood by me and I’m grateful to God knowing he has a plan for all of us.”

The winner of the April 6 election will lead schools through the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic as pressure mounts around the state for districts to return to in-person learning while keeping students and staff safe.