Deborah Kerr and Jill Underly advance in state superintendent race

Kerr was the superintendent of Brown Deer Schools for 13 years until she left the job in June 2020. She previously worked in a variety of educational sectors and served as the president of the national School Superintendents Association and the Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators.

Underly has been the superintendent of the Pecatonica Area School District since 2015. She is a former elementary school principal and high school teacher and worked at the Department of Public Instruction for five years.

Kerr received financial support from some conservatives, but said she is a Democrat who voted for Joe Biden. She did not come out as strongly against school choice as most of the other candidates, but stressed that all schools that receive public dollars should be under the same accountability standards.

Underly focused on equity and helping rural schools throughout her campaign. She said she would create a cabinet-level position focused on equity and closing the achievement gap and invest in early childhood education.

