Dane County Sheriff’s Office increasing presence around schools in wake of Texas mass shooting

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday it is increasing its presence around schools in its primary jurisdiction in the wake of Tuesday’s mass shooting at a Texas school.

An 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school after he barricaded himself inside a single classroom and “began shooting anyone that was in his way,” Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety said Wednesday on NBC’s “Today.”

Law enforcement officers eventually broke into the classroom and killed the gunman.

Olivarez told CNN that all the victims were in the same fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary.

The killer "barricaded himself by locking the door and just started shooting children and teachers that were inside that classroom,” he said. "It just shows you the complete evil of the shooter.”

Dane County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement that “There are no words to describe the devastating news of yesterday’s school shooting.”

The tragedy serves as a reminder to be aware of your environment, Schaffer said.

The Sheriff’s Office offers Emergency Preparedness Training for the community that can be scheduled online.

