 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Dane County Sheriff’s Office increasing presence around schools in wake of Texas mass shooting

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday it is increasing its presence around schools in its primary jurisdiction in the wake of Tuesday’s mass shooting at a Texas school.

An 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school after he barricaded himself inside a single classroom and “began shooting anyone that was in his way,” Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety said Wednesday on NBC’s “Today.”

Law enforcement officers eventually broke into the classroom and killed the gunman.

Olivarez told CNN that all the victims were in the same fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary.

The killer "barricaded himself by locking the door and just started shooting children and teachers that were inside that classroom,” he said. "It just shows you the complete evil of the shooter.”

Dane County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement that “There are no words to describe the devastating news of yesterday’s school shooting.”

People are also reading…

The tragedy serves as a reminder to be aware of your environment, Schaffer said.

The Sheriff’s Office offers Emergency Preparedness Training for the community that can be scheduled online.

Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021

From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics