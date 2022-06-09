Dane County schools take on summer staffing shortage with higher wages, delayed expansion

Dane County school districts are coping with a summer school staffing shortage in different ways, with the Madison School District turning away hundreds of students this summer, while others are offering higher wages or delaying expansion plans.

Staffing shortages have plagued school districts across the country, affecting everything from schools' ability to find substitute teachers to cover for educator absences to testing for COVID-19 in schools and, most recently, the ability of schools to serve all students who seek additional learning help during summer school.

The Madison School District cited the staffing shortages last week when it notified families of about 700 students that they would not be able to attend summer school.

In an email, the Madison School District told parents and other caregivers that while the district has “received a tremendous amount of interest from families looking to participate in (the district’s) Summer Semester program … unanticipated staffing challenges” mean “we are not able to move forward with your child’s enrollment in the Summer Semester.”

Since then, district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said the district was able to hire enough educators to teach 100 more students, leaving 600 without access to summer learning. A total of about 3,520 students will be enrolled.

Mike Jones, president of local teachers union, Madison Teachers Inc., attributed the staffing struggle to a sharp drop in pay for summer school staff compared with the previous year.

In summer 2021, the district offered base pay of $25 per hour to summer school staff, with a bonus of $15 per hour for a total of $40 per hour. In summer 2022, the district plans to pay staff $28 per hour, without the bonus.

The district had used Federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, funds to provide the bonus to staff who worked during the summer of 2021 but, LeMonds said, the district's current budget did not allow for ESSER funds to be allocated to maintain a pay rate of $40 per hour for summer school teachers.

The district is scheduled to receive $66.7 million, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction in ESSER funds and Federal guidelines require school districts use the money before September 2024, with different expiration dates corresponding with each of three payouts.

Around Dane County

Other Dane County school districts said, while finding staff to cover summer school has been more difficult than usual this year, they were able to accommodate all students who sought additional learning after the end of the traditional school year.

Sheila Weihart, director of summer school and Arboretum Elementary principal in Waunakee, said finding staff to cover summer school has been “extremely challenging” in the last few years, and efforts to find teachers has become a major component of the district’s planning. The district has not had to turn away students who are seeking additional learning in the summer months, but it hasn’t been able to expand offerings due to the ongoing teacher shortage.

“Families have asked for the expansion; however, we struggle to fill the positions we currently have in our program,” she said.

The Waunakee School Board raised the pay for summer school, which helped this year, she said. Waunakee currently pays teachers $30 per hour for enrichment classes and $35 per hour for remedial classes. Three hundred staff members, including teachers, para-educators, and classified staff will teach roughly 2,800 students in the coming summer months in Waunakee.

In Monona Grove, no students in grades 4K-8 who have sought summer school for the coming months have been turned away, district spokesperson Katy Byrnes Kaiser said. Enrollment for the summer among high school students is still open.

Monona Grove summer school teachers are paid roughly $25 per hour with a $1,000 stipend and roughly 40 teachers, not including support and health staff, had signed on to teach 798 students in grades 4K-8 as of Tuesday morning.

The Verona Area School District planned to serve 1,398 students in grades 4K-12 in the summer as of Tuesday morning, district spokesperson Marcie Pfeifer-Soderbloom said, but she anticipates summer school enrollment will continue to evolve for students in grades 6-12 until the start of classes. Teachers are paid $40 per hour to teach summer school, she said.

The Oregon School District has 1,645 students who have registered for its summer semester program as of Tuesday, and registration for high school students is currently still open, district spokesperson Erika Mundinger said.

Roughly 100 teachers teach courses they design for the summer semester while others teach classes focused on math, reading and writing, and so far the district has enough educators to teach all students who have registered.

Salaries for summer staff correspond with an educator’s regular hourly rate, a range of $25-$45 an hour, and earn one hour of sick leave for every 20 hours worked in the summer, Mundinger said.

Other Dane County school districts did not respond to a request for information regarding summer school staffing and salary.

A harbinger for fall staffing

Jones said he’s worried the staffing struggle experienced by the Madison School District in the summer is a harbinger of what’s to come in the fall if the district doesn’t approve a 4.7% base wage increase — the annual inflationary amount and the maximum allowed in bargaining under Wisconsin’s Act 10 law — for teachers and a $5 increase for hourly staff to account for the current high rate of inflation.

The district offered a 2% increase at the start of negotiations in May — not including additional wage increases tied to experience and educational attainment, known as steps and lanes.

“It’s not toing to get easier to hire people,” Jones said. “If you establish a precedent of underpaying people, you’re giving people one more reason to leave (the Madison School District) which is what we’re trying to prevent right now.”

LeMonds told the Wisconsin State Journal that staff shortages are affecting all classes and summer school sites, but the district is prioritizing spots for students who need remedial help. An email sent to district parents says “the change in summer enrollment will not affect your child’s progression to their next grade level this fall.”

