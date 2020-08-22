Dane County schools must start grades 3-12 online this fall, public health officials say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All Dane County schools will be required to start classes online this fall for grades 3-12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, public health officials ordered Friday.

Emergency Order #9, issued by Public Health Madison and Dane County shortly after 5 p.m., requires all county schools to suspend in-person instruction for grades 3-12 due to the age group’s inability to meet metrics required to open schools in the fall. Students in kindergarten through second grade will be allowed to return to classrooms with precautions in place if schools choose to do so.

The majority of public schools across Dane County have already opted to begin the year with online learning to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, but a number of private schools across the state had planned to begin in-person instruction as early as next week.

The Madison School District previously announced plans for an all-online Sept. 8 start to the year and will continue online classes through at least October.