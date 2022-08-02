Dane County schools had nearly 650 job openings one month from start of school year

School districts across Dane County are struggling to fill vacant positions ahead of the new school year with a month left before the first day of school.

The effect of a shrinking pool of educators can be felt around the county, as school districts scramble to become fully staffed before September, regardless of the district’s size.

Twelve Dane County school districts had roughly 649 teacher, administrative and support staff vacancies, combined, at the end of July, with just over a month left before the start of the school year. The Madison School District accounted for 323 of those teacher and support staff vacancies, or 6% of its 5,400 person workforce.

The Marshall School District, one of Dane County’s smallest with roughly 950 students enrolled during the 2021-22 school year, had three unfilled positions at the start of August, which Superintendent Dan Grady said isn’t out of the ordinary. But, the lack of interested or available candidates to fill those positions is beyond concerning for K-12 education, he said.

Madison School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds attributed Madison's vacant positions to the “state legislature’s refusal to appropriately fund schools, combined with historical trends of declining participation in teacher education” which, he said, “has created unprecedented staffing pressures for school districts in the Badger state.”

Between May and July, the Madison School District saw roughly 426 staff departures and 94 hires, according to data presented to the Madison School Board.

Nationally, the ratio of hires to job openings in the education sector reached new lows as the 2021-22 school year started, and stood at 0.57 hires for every open position in February, according to the National Education Association.

Roughly 90% of educators surveyed by the Nation Education Association in January said they felt that burnout was a serious problem, and 96% said raising educator salaries was the most effective way of combating that burnout.

The Madison School Board in July approved a 3% base wage increase for all staff, two-thirds of what local teachers union Madison Teachers Inc. had asked for in May, at the start of negotiations.

MTI president Mike Jones said he was disappointed in the decision, saying it could affect staffing and hiring for the coming school year.

“We’re going to be planning for a school year knowing we’re going to be down staffing-wise with no discernable plan by the district to increase hiring,” he told the State Journal in July. “We’re going to have to make some tough decisions on our end.”

Jones nor Board President Ali Muldrow were immediately available for comment on Tuesday.

The use of emergency teaching licenses to help fill vacant teacher positions in Wisconsin has increased over the last decade. Those licenses allow a person with a bachelor’s degree, who has not completed their teacher training program, to teach or a teacher or staff member to work outside of the subject or grade level they were initially licensed to teach in an effort to fill a vacancy.

Across the state, the number of emergency licenses issued nearly tripled from 1,126 in the 2012-13 school year to 3,016 in the 2019-20 school year, and then increased another 30% to 3,942 in the 2020-21 school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

School District vacancies as of July 28 Belleville (928 students) – 2 teaching and administrative positions, 2 support positions DeForest (4,039 students)* – 4 teaching positions, 10 support positions Madison (25,497 students) – 199 teaching positions, 124 support positions Marshall (953 students) – 3 teaching positions McFarland (5,182 students) – 6 teaching positions, 3 support positions Middleton-Cross Plains (7,252 students) – 22 teaching and administrative positions, 42 support positions Monona Grove (3,550 students) – 17 teaching positions, 27 support positions Mount Horeb (2,384 students) – 21 support positions Oregon (4,159 students) – 3 teaching and administrative positions, 10 support positions Sun Prairie (8,381 students) – 33 teaching and administrative positions, 54 support positions Verona (5,732 students) – 5 teaching positions, 20 support positions Waunakee (4,388 students) – 12 teaching and administrative positions, 30 support positions *Several positions have candidates who have applied and are in the hiring process The Cambridge, Deerfield, Stoughton and Wisconsin Heights school districts did not respond to a request for data.