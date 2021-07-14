Dane County school districts say Tony Evers' $125-per-pupil boost won't help with long-term costs

The one-time funds will be provided in addition to the $2.3 billion Wisconsin schools are expected to receive through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, and will be distributed to districts through one payment by the end of the year. Unlike ESSER, there isn’t an expiration date regarding use of the additional funds.

Districts will be able to use the $100 million for non-pandemic-related expenses but, as LeMonds said, because the funds are a one-time distribution, they “would likely and wisely not use (the funds) for recurring expenses.”

Earlier this month, the Department of Public Instruction released a report that showed 140 school districts across the state, including Madison, could see a decrease in state general aid under the biennial budget. The report outlined that, under the spending plan, Madison could expect an estimated 13% decrease, or $5.1 million less, in general school aid. That estimate could change based on data and enrollment numbers at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.

Madison already anticipates increasing property taxes by 3.83% on the upcoming December tax bill. The district plans to raise wages 3.23% next year, but has been in dispute with the teachers union over cementing those raises in contracts because of uncertainty about the state budget.