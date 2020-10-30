Dane County, school districts, launch mental health task force to address student wellness amid pandemic

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Thursday an effort to address mental and emotional challenges faced by students in grades K-12 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the scale of which could be dependent on federal funding.

The county will convene a mental health workgroup in partnership with school districts and Public Health Madison and Dane County to address what Parisi called the “acute needs” students are experiencing now due to the pandemic by utilizing existing resources and potentially dollars from the CARES Act to expand mental health services.

“As we know all too well, COVID has placed new stresses on children, young people and their families like never before,” Parisi said. “We have all of the stressors on families to begin with and then we have the stressors on children now, and having to take care of kids and having kids feel isolated.”

Parisi, flanked by health officials and superintendents from a number of districts outside of the newly built but empty Verona High School, said the county office and local school districts will do everything they can to both keep people and their families safe and work to support them through the next few months.