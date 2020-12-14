Dane County public health officials soften stance on in-person instruction

Monday's announcement offers a move toward reopening, though the agency's announcement notes that individual schools and districts will have to evaluate their situations to determine if it's safe to open.

"The updated guidance is intended to help districts inform their decision-making about when they are ready to safely open their schools," the recommendations state.

The recommendations cite various data and research on transmission of COVID-19 within schools from other countries and areas of the United States. While schools and younger children have not been found to be the "super spreaders" feared early on in the pandemic, there is evidence of staff-to-staff transmission.

"Dane County contact tracing interviews have found that teacher interaction with other teachers in the school setting has led to exposures to COVID, resulting in staff quarantine and shortages," the recommendations state.