Dane County public health department reverses course, says in-person learning can be safe

The August order said that to consider reopening grades 3 to 5 for in-person instruction, the county must sustain a 14-day average at or below 39 new cases per day for four consecutive weeks. In order to reopen in-person instruction for grades 6 to 12, the county was supposed to sustain a 14-day average at or below 19 new cases per day for four consecutive weeks.

As of Saturday, Dane County’s seven-day average of new daily cases was about 170. Public Health says that in the two-week period ending Dec. 7, there were four clusters and 18 investigations associated with schools, with a total of 30 people testing positive — 11 children and 19 adults. Some of those infections might be double-counted, however.

In a statement, Public Health director Jane Heinrich said that while some schools will see COVID-19 infections should they reopen, “research is showing that having schools open, especially with the youngest learners, does not increase community spread.”

A Madison School District spokesman did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment, but last week, the district said it will make a decision by Jan. 8 on whether to resume in-person instruction.