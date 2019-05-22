An after school program from Dane County has been given close to $400,000 in federal funds to continue serving youths at 25 sites in six communities.
The Partners for After School Success (PASS) AmeriCorps program is getting over $386,000 from the Corporation for National and Community Service, so 52 AmeriCorps members can provide literacy tutoring, after school work focusing on social-emotional skills and getting young people to volunteer.
The 25 host sites in Madison, Sun Prairie, McFarland, Oregon, Verona and Middleton are in predominantly low-income and low-resource areas, targeting middle school and high school students to better their academic achievement and school engagement.
"It's exciting to have the Dane County PASS AmeriCorps program receive this recognition," said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi in announcing the funding.
"This funding will allow us to continue our quality after school programs and serve the youth in our community through mentorship and other resources," Parisi said.
PASS tutors up to 160 students a year and the after school programs are responsible for better school attendance for the participants than for students who don't participate.
About 700 local youth are served by PASS each year, going to host sites in public and private schools and neighborhood and youth centers.