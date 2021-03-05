Dane County COVID-19 vaccination clinic will prioritize educators starting March 9

Dane County educators will be prioritized at a mass vaccination clinic starting March 9, the same date the county's largest school district is scheduled to return kindergarten students to classrooms, Public Health Madison and Dane County announced Thursday.

Teachers, school staff and child care providers will be able to receive the vaccine at the Alliant Energy Center starting Tuesday, following the approval of a third vaccine and increased supply in Wisconsin.

The city-county health department halted the vaccination effort last week due to supply challenges but approval of Johnson and Johnson's one shot vaccine by the federal Food and Drug Administration and subsequent shipment of 47,000 doses of the vaccine to Wisconsin reopened the pipeline.

Dane County will receive at least 7,900 doses of the one-shot vaccine and will prioritized educators in their distribution.

“We are thrilled that we will be able to vaccinate school and child care staff sooner,” Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison and Dane County, said in a statement. “The authorization of a third vaccine and its quick availability to us means we were able to move up our timetable. This supply increase also means that other eligible groups will be able to get vaccine sooner.”