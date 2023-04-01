From dancing robots to animation lessons, the Urban League of Greater Madison had an engaging day of learning in store for the youths who attended the sixth annual Game Design and Coding Day.

The event, open to middle and high school students, has traditionally taken place during the Madison School District’s spring break to provide a safe and educational space for local youths.

“This is really cool, usually during spring break I’m just reading a book, but now I’m actually doing something,” said participant Leon Warren. “My mom told me about it and I was excited because I love coding.”

Friday’s Game Design and Coding Day was hosted at the Madison Youth Arts Center. The free event is part of the My Brother’s Keeper initiative, a partnership between the city and the Urban League that provides opportunities for young men of color.

Both Ruben Anthony, president and CEO of the Urban League, and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway urged participants to consider pursuing careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).

“I think it’s really important to get young people engaged in the STEM fields and this is a fun way to do it,” said Rhodes-Conway. “It can be their path to higher education and a career. Two of my brothers are in coding and I want to encourage kids to do something they enjoy and that could also be a potential future for them.”

“I really enjoy helping students to realize opportunities that exist within a tech space. Tech doesn’t necessarily have to be just coding in a vacuum,” said Andrew Schilcher, director of middle school programming for the Urban League. “There’s a whole spectrum of opportunities and helping students to see that full spectrum is a really cool thing.”

Throughout the day, participants rotated through three workshops that focused on different components of coding and game design, led by Maydm, Badger Bots and the Bubbler at Madison Public Library. Maydm, a nonprofit that provides opportunities to underrepresented youths to pursue STEM fields through coding, led a workshop that taught attendees to program LEGO robots to do dance routines.

Badger Bots, a local nonprofit that provides STEM programming to youths, hosted a lesson on animation and avatars, while the Bubbler, the artistic hub of Madison Public Library, led a session on storytelling.

“I like that it’s hands-on,” participant Jamarion Odell said. “We’re drawing. We’re putting stuff together. We’re making things.”

After running a Game Design and Coding day for multiple years, the impact that the event has had on participants each year is clear, Anthony pointed out.

“We have repeat students that come back two or three times,” Anthony said. “Some of the kids will tell us that they’re interested in becoming a game designer. When we hear that, we know we’re making a difference.”

One of those students who is interested in pursuing game design professionally is 12-year-old Leon Warren. In fact, he already has an idea of what his first game would look like.

“I want to learn how to program a video game,” Warren said. “It would be a game where you’re saving the world from pollution.”

Ultimately, regardless of a student’s interest in pursuing a STEM-related career, the goal is that they all enjoy themselves in a safe and engaging learning environment.

“Sometimes the kids don’t have anywhere else to go during spring break,” Anthony said. “It’s a day that’s blended with science and technology but also fun.”