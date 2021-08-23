Cultural Connections program works to end the cycle of familial incarceration by connecting youngsters to opportunit

Fading murals on an outside wall of the Goodman Community Center got freshened up by children in a program in which creating art is more than what’s on the surface.
The children either have a parent who is incarcerated or are learning to be an ally to someone who does. The Cultural Connections program is designed to end the cycle of familial incarceration by connecting youngsters to opportunities in Madison’s larger cultural arts and academic communities, which in turn creates the sense of belonging to their larger community.
Cultural Connections has been contracted by Goodman Community Center to work with fourth- and fifth-graders in programs there. As part of that, Liubov “Triangulador” Szwako was hired to work with the youngsters to repaint portions of aging murals at the back of the gym.
“I get grants to hire artists of color because the majority of kids I serve are kids of color so it is really important to me to bring that experience to them,” said Pat Dillon, founder and executive director of Cultural Connections.
The artists provide models of what these children can grow up and become, Dillon said.
Fifth-grader Essence Webb embraced the possibility of becoming a muralist as she spray-painted with the others last week.
“I would like to do it (creating murals) full time. I’d love to travel and do it,” she said. “It allows me to express myself.”
Szwako is a street artist/muralist who is based in Madison and was born in Mexico City.
“I just want to get the kids to experience something different,” Szwako said.
He also said he hoped that the art form would attract them as something they might want to pursue as a career.
Szwako also said he was careful in the way the children worked on the mural out of respect for the original artist and paying homage to what was there before.
Dillon found Szwako through the book “Let’s Talk About It,” which is a compilation of murals painted along State Street during and after the Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020.
Earlier this summer, other children from Goodman Community Center worked with silk screen artist Terrence Adayanju, whom Dillon also found through the book. Another artist who created art Downtown during the protests, Anwar Floyd-Pruitt, worked with the students last spring.
Miranda Starr, program director at Cultural Connections and director of child care programs at Goodman, said a huge part of Cultural Connections is bringing in artists of color because educational settings still commonly lack that representation.
“Being able to see yourself in another person has an incredible influence on children,” said Starr, a person of color. “It brings a different energy to our program and it gives a connection to art. Our kids (in families of color) lack access to arts outside of school.”
Starr said it is valuable when the artists share their creative outlet and how it can be a stress reliever, a way to express yourself and a self-care model.
Wider reach
Adding the ally component widened the reach of Cultural Connections, which is typically for children with an incarcerated parent. In addition to creating and learning about art, children typically talk about social justice issues and what it’s like to have incarcerated parents. The program also is run in some schools and next year will be part of the UW Odyssey Project, which helps adult students overcome obstacles that might include incarceration and provides support for their children and grandchildren.
Fourth-grader Damien Smith, whose father is incarcerated, said the value of the program is knowing “I’m not the only one.” He is Dillon’s grandson and the inspiration for the program.
Fifth-grader Ma’isha Suwareh said she had never done a mural before but liked spray-painting.
Fifth-grader Freya Marcinczyk was eager to join the program after hearing about it from her fifth-grader brother, Rhys, who already was taking part in it.
“I really like spray-painting. It’s really fun,” she said.
Nicole Wetzel, lead teacher at Goodman, said the fourth- and fifth-graders are in a program that runs full time in the summer in a camp format and after school during the academic year.
“Art allows us to express our voice. So when we begin to learn about our own voice and begin to express it ... we begin to hear other people’s voices more clearly,” Wetzel said.
Some children either have a parent who is incarcerated or one that has been, she said.
“Our program is really an ally program to give all the kids the same language and tools. So when they have a friend who has a parent who is incarcerated, they can be allies,” Wetzel said.
