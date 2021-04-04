Creating 'a community of realness in education': Pair of MMSD educators start teacher-focused podcast

While they have a long list of subjects to discuss, they’ve already learned how to adjust on the fly, having unanticipated discussions on the Madison Metropolitan School District’s reopening announcement in February and the Capitol insurrection in January. In the days following the latter, the two felt they had to speak about what it’s like processing personal reactions while helping students do the same.

Patterson hoped to provide something for teachers she had sought after a major event: a voice to process what it all means that can apply broadly into the future.

“We focused on making it much more general about the 'day afters' than getting into details and specific things that happened on that day after,” Patterson said. “For something like this, we wanted it to be something that no matter what is happening, a teacher can listen to it and come back like, ‘I feel less alone.’”

Pilliod said they’ve enjoyed hearing from friends and colleagues about their biggest takeaways from the podcast conversations.