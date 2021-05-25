Creando Explorertorium offers youngsters a play space with Spanish immersion curriculum

As a single parent, having the three hours to herself while also having her daughter be thrilled about going to Creando Explorertorium is a win-win, Curry said.

“I would love to have her grow up bilingual, so that was a great option for us,” she said.

Gigi Chacon, manager and a lead teacher, went to school for marketing and business and originally had other functions with the business. But she fell in love with the teaching aspect.

“Our main goal is to teach children a second language through our five senses learning approach,” she said. Another main objective “is having fun.”

The first Creando Explorertorium was started on Madison’s East Side in a location off Williamson Street in 2013 by Karen Haygood from Lima, Peru. It moved to Lakeside Street before moving again to Monroe Street in 2019. An addition is now being put on the Near West Side location at 1716 Monroe St.

The Monroe Street location has enrichment programming for children ages 2 to 10 that includes a preschool and an after-school program. The preschool is a licensed program, and later in the summer all of the programs at that location will be licensed.

The Hilldale location features programming for children ages 2 to 8 that are shorter in duration and designed for families to drop their children off while they are at Hilldale.