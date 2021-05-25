Creando Explorertorium offers youngsters a play space with Spanish immersion curriculum

The day after 4-year-old Beau Anicete went to a new play space with a Spanish immersion curriculum, he woke up trying to speak Spanish.
That’s when Alli Anicete knew the time spent at Creando Explorertorium had been a good experience for her son and daughter, Amelia, 2.
At the same time, the drop-in program from 6 to 9 p.m. on a recent Friday at Hilldale Shopping Center gave Alli and her husband a chance to do some shopping and then meet up with some friends for dinner.
“It was a special night for (her children) to be able to stay up that late,” Alli Anicete said. “They had a blast (and were) showing us everything they did.”
The Creando Explorertorium opened in a storefront at Hilldale next to Macy’s on May 1. It is the second Creando Explorertorium, a curated educational play space with a Spanish immersion curriculum. Children learn a new language while engaging in hands-on activities such as arts and crafts, storytelling, music and movement and dance. Other offerings include science, engineering, technology and math activities, cooking and pretend play.
Alli Anicete said the drop-in program was the first time her children had gone to Creando Explorertorium. Her family lives near the other location on Monroe Street, where she hopes to eventually enroll her daughter in a preschool program. The Spanish immersion aspect of the program is a big draw.
After the Anicete children went to Creando Explorertorium, they couldn’t stop talking about the teachers, Gigi Chacon and Ale Chacon, who are sisters from Lima, Peru, their mother said.
Carolyn Curry also dropped off her daughter, Louise, 5, at Creando Explorertorium the same night before doing some shopping while waiting for a table to have dinner at Hilldale with a friend.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Curry said, her daughter used to go to the Creando location on Monroe Street on Saturday mornings for a class and some time for free play.
“She really loved learning Spanish. She talked about missing it,” Curry said. “I told her we were going to go to Creando and she screamed and jumped on the couch.”
At one point the night she was there for the drop-in, Louise gravitated toward the multi-colored bells she found in a music area.
“They’re kind of loud,” she said.
Beau explored the slide on the playground equipment.
Luca Haygood, 5, said he enjoyed an activity in which the children combined baking soda, vinegar, and red and green food coloring for an experiment. It complemented the reading of the book “Dragones y Tacos,” which describes what happens when a dragon accidentally eats spicy salsa.
As a single parent, having the three hours to herself while also having her daughter be thrilled about going to Creando Explorertorium is a win-win, Curry said.
“I would love to have her grow up bilingual, so that was a great option for us,” she said.
Gigi Chacon, manager and a lead teacher, went to school for marketing and business and originally had other functions with the business. But she fell in love with the teaching aspect.
“Our main goal is to teach children a second language through our five senses learning approach,” she said. Another main objective “is having fun.”
The first Creando Explorertorium was started on Madison’s East Side in a location off Williamson Street in 2013 by Karen Haygood from Lima, Peru. It moved to Lakeside Street before moving again to Monroe Street in 2019. An addition is now being put on the Near West Side location at 1716 Monroe St.
The Monroe Street location has enrichment programming for children ages 2 to 10 that includes a preschool and an after-school program. The preschool is a licensed program, and later in the summer all of the programs at that location will be licensed.
The Hilldale location features programming for children ages 2 to 8 that are shorter in duration and designed for families to drop their children off while they are at Hilldale.