COVID vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds green-lit by Wisconsin Department of Health Services

COVID vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 were given the green light by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also OK’d inoculation for the youngest group yet.
The DHS announced Wednesday that children 5-11 years old are eligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which requires two doses 21 days apart for full protection, and is the first and only vaccine currently available for this age group.
Vaccinations for this age group will begin as soon as the CDC releases the associated clinical guidance and vaccinators are able to review and complete the necessary trainings, according to a press released sent out by the DHS.
“The pandemic has been tough on everyone, but I know it has been especially hard for our kids,” Gov. Tony Evers in a statement Wednesday. “Now with a COVID-19 vaccine available to nearly all school-aged children, we can do more to protect our kids from this virus. Whether they are at school, playing with their friends, or spending time with family, vaccinating your kids means they can do the things they love while also staying safe and healthy.”
SSM Health will partner with different Dane County school districts to offer school-based vaccination clinics for their young learners starting on Monday.
When SSM Health learned of the upcoming approval of the pediatric vaccine they began reaching out to school districts that they had worked with in the past to get staff inoculated through on-site clinics, SSM Health Wisconsin VP of Pharmacy Services Mo Kharbat said.
“The feedback has been very positive, they said absolutely” he said. “The planning process began about a month ago.”
So far, SSM Health is partnering with the Waunakee, Sun Prairie and the Middleton-Cross Plains school districts to offer on-site inoculation for young learners as early as next week. The health organization is likely to offer vaccines for children aged 5-11 as soon as Thursday in their pediatric clinics, Kharbat said.
“It’s exciting,” he said. “It’s a group up in the population that we knew up until now we could not vaccinate but we knew we need to vaccinate this group – 28 million kids in this age group in the country – to be able to get closer and closer to herd immunity.”
Not only will vaccinating children age 5-11 protect them, but it will prevent transmission of the virus from school to household and will protect adults as well, Kharbat said, though vaccine hesitancy among some families is expected.
The school districts working with SSM Health recently sent out surveys to parents to gauge their interest in getting the children inoculated, to help with planning, and the response was overwhelmingly positive. SSM Health operates in 18 different counties across the state.
“Most of those surveys were sent out in Dane County and we know Dane County is the most vaccinated county in the state,” he said. “Vaccine hesitancy is not as severe in Dane County as it is in other locations.”
Parent perspective
Philosophy Walker, parent of a kindergartener in the Madison School District, said she has been refreshing Walgreens, Group Health Co-op and UW Health websites every few hours since CDC’s last night approval in an effort to get her son inoculated as soon as possible.
“I'm so, so, so thrilled that the COVID-19 vaccines are available for 5-11 year olds,” she said. “It feels like the last thing my family has been waiting for before we officially try to ‘get back to normal’, and it is so exciting!”
Sabrina Bradshaw posted in the Toki Middle School PTO Facebook group, in response to a post from a Wisconsin State Journal reporter that asked for parent feedback, that she already had her two children who are under 12 years old scheduled for their vaccination appointments.
