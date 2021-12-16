COVID quarantines double in the Madison School District, cases rise elsewhere in Dane County

The seven-day case-rate in the Madison School District is again the highest its been since the start of the 2021-22 school year, with 142 new COVID-19 cases recorded between Dec. 8 and Wednesday.
Just last week the district recorded it's now-second highest case count of 130 cases in a seven-day period. The district also saw the number of COVID-19 related quarantines double.
The district, with an enrollment of roughly 26,000 students, recorded 1,666 quarantines in the past 14 days, compared to 817 quarantines recorded in that time frame on Dec. 8. Memorial High School recorded 210 quarantines, while West High School recorded 187, Black Hawk Middle School recorded 152, East High School recorded 120.
COVID cases across Dane County have decreased nearly 23% over the past two weeks, while hospitalizations connected to the virus have increased nearly 5% according to data collected by Public Health Madison and Dane County. The county remains classified as a high transmission area for the virus, despite roughly 76% of residents having received at least one vaccine dose, and nearly 50% having received a booster.
The infection rate among children in Dane County remains high, with about 59 cases per 100,000 children ages 5-7, and 62 cases per 100,000 children ages 8-11. Those are nearly three times higher than the rate for adults ages 50-59, or 21 cases per 100,000.
Across the state, nearly 100,000 children ages 5-11, roughly 20% of that population, have been inoculated against the virus since they were made eligible for vaccination in early November, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Karen Timberlake said at the beginning of December.
SSM Health and the Madison School District will again offer on-site vaccination clinics for students age 5-11 years old into January. The events, which provide scheduled vaccination times for students, will take place at the following sites:
- Nuestro Mundo Elementary: Friday, Dec. 17 beginning at 7:30 am;
- Kennedy Elementary: Tuesday, Jan. 11 beginning at 3:00 pm and will also be open to families staying at the Salvation Army shelter in Madison;
- Lindbergh Elementary: Friday, Jan. 14 beginning at 9:00 am
- Hawthorne, Sandburg, and Emerson Elementary Schools: Thursday, Jan. 20 beginning at 3:00 pm
The Madison School District held its first school-based vaccine clinics for students ages 5-11 in November, providing an opportunity for roughly 380 students to be inoculated at Stephens, Leopold and Thoreau elementary schools.
In Madison, COVID cases have risen steadily since the end of October. Many Dane County school districts have also had an increase in the number of cases and quarantines in the past two weeks.
The Waunakee School District saw a drop in cases during that time. The Stoughton School District saw the number of COVID cases remain the same, while the number of quarantines decreased. The number of COVID cases in the Verona Area School District remained the same.
Around the county
Several other districts have held vaccination clinics. Here are the latest infection and quarantine figures for other area school districts:
Mount Horeb
- (2,500 students) recorded 31 cases during last week. The Mount Horeb School Board voted on Nov. 27 to end required quarantines for those identified as close contact to a COVID-19 case.
Waunakee
- (4,400) recorded 17 cases and required 56 to quarantine during last week.
Middleton-Cross Plains
- (7,500) reported 32 cases and 86 close contacts among students and staff this week.
DeForest
- (3,800) recorded 25 cases and required 82 to quarantine this week.
Belleville
- (900) recorded 13 cases and required 61 students and staff to quarantine this week.
Wisconsin Heights
- (700) 46 cases between the start of the school year and Thursday.
Monona Grove
- (3,600) recorded between 40 and 44 cases among students and staff last week.
Stoughton
- (2,900) recorded 21 cases among students and staff and required 43 students and staff members to quarantine last week.
Cambridge
- (900) recorded 51 cases among students and staff between the start of the school year and Dec. 16.
Verona
- (5,700) recorded 21 cases among students and staff in the last seven days.
Oregon
- (4,100) recorded 29 cases last week.
McFarland
- (2,400) had a total of 29 active cases on Wednesday.