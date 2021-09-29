COVID cases, quarantines continue to tick upward in the Madison School District

COVID-19 cases among students and staff in the Madison School District continue to tick upward, with three schools recording 10 or more COVID diagnoses in the past 14 days, according to data released Wednesday.
Elvehjem Elementary School recorded 11 COVID cases, Sandburg Elementary School recorded 10 cases and East High School recorded 15 cases in that time frame.
Thirteen schools in the district also recorded more than 20 quarantines due to close contacts with a COVID-19 case in the past week. The schools with the highest number of quarantined students and staff were West High School with 129 quarantines, Whitehorse Middle School with 95 quarantines, East High School with 93 quarantines and Sandburg Elementary School with 79 quarantines.
There were 789 students, teachers or staff quarantined over the past 14 days, compared with 621 on Sept. 22. One hundred and forty-four people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 14 days, compared to 112 as of Sept. 22, in a district of roughly 32,000 students, teachers and staff.
Wednesday’s numbers account for nearly one full month of in-person classes.
Around Dane County, the Mount Horeb School District recorded 27 COVID-positive students and staff and 296 who were required to quarantine in a district of roughly 2,500 students, between the beginning of the school year and Monday. The Waunakee School District recorded seven COVID-positive students and staff, in a district of roughly 4,400 students, and eight students who were required to quarantine during the week of Sept. 21.
The Middleton-Cross Plains School District reported 40 cases and 107 close contacts among students and staff, in a district of roughly 7,500 students, from the start of the school year through Wednesday, and the DeForest School District recorded 50 COVID-positive students and staff and 118 who were required to quarantine, in a district of roughly 3,800 students, between the beginning of the school year and Friday.
The Belleville School District recorded five COVID-positive students and 69 students and staff who were required to quarantine, in a district of roughly 900 students, between the start of the school year and Friday. The Wisconsin Heights School District recorded 10 COVID cases, in a district of roughly 700 students, between the start of the school year and Wednesday.
The Monona Grove School District, with an enrollment of roughly 3,600 students, recorded 97 COVID cases among students and staff between the start of the school year and Monday, and the Stoughton School District recorded three COVID cases among students and 19 students and staff members who were required to quarantine, in a district of roughly 2,900 students, during the week of Sept. 23.
The Cambridge School District recorded eight COVID cases among students and staff between the start of the school year and Sept. 23, in a district of 900 students, and the Verona Area School District has recorded 48 COVID cases among students and staff since the start of the school year, in a district of roughly 5,700 students.
The Marshall School District, with roughly 950 students, has seen less than 11 COVID cases since the start of the school year, though Superintendent Dan Grady decline to provide specific numbers regarding cases and quarantines, he said, due to low traceable numbers.
The Middleton-Cross Plains School Board unanimously approved a vaccine requirement for all district teachers and staff on Monday.
"We believe this is yet another important step for us to take in our COVID-19 mitigation efforts. All local, state level, and national level medical and public health organizations continue to communicate the importance of vaccination as the most effective virus mitigation strategy," district spokesperson Shannon Valladolid said.
Staff will have until Nov. 15 to be fully vaccinated, though the vast majority are already inoculated, Valladolid said. Those who choose not to get vaccinated due to a medical or religious accommodation will be tested weekly.
The Monona Grove School Board also adopted a vaccine requirement for staff during their Sept. 21 meeting. The policy requires all employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccination by December 1st, as a condition of employment.
The Madison School Board adopted a vaccine requirement in a unanimous vote on Monday. Teachers and staff in the district must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1, while those with medical or religious reasons for not getting inoculated will be tested twice a week.
Since the start of the school year, Madison has sent out communication to parents via email to notify them of a COVID-19 case in their child’s school building. If their child is considered a close contact, parents are sent a separate email with additional information.
The district began rolling out a rapid testing initiative at the beginning of September, with the help of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, where health care providers offer walk-up COVID-19 testing to students, teachers and staff.
District spokesperson Tim LeMonds did not respond to request for comment regarding the current number of Madison schools with on-site testing, or the number of full classes that have been required to quarantine.