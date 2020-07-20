COVID-19 pandemic makes retirement rough for longtime Waunakee principal, teacher, coach

When Chris Hetzel decided to retire after 45 years in the Waunakee School District, she envisioned smoothly sailing out the door.
Instead, she left in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic — and as a dedicated professional who spent a total of 49 years in teaching, coaching and administration, it has been hard.
“I feel guilty I am not there as people are trying to plan how to go back to school. It’s hard knowing that they are all just struggling,” said Hetzel, who retired at the end of June as principal of Waunakee Intermediate School. “You’d like to go out when everything is good and is going to continue to be good.”
Hetzel, who told her husband she wouldn’t work after age 70 and turned 71 in June, said she made the decision a year ago to leave and told her staff about her decision around Christmas.
“I miss everything ... I miss the planning, I miss the staff. I miss the kids,” Hetzel said. “When you love doing something as much as you love doing something ... I never thought of it as my job, I thought of it as my passion.’’
But Hetzel said her husband’s health is compromised, and she wants to spend some time with him. She met Mark Hetzel when they were both teaching at Waunakee High School.
Waunakee Intermediate Associate Principal Tim Mommaerts has stepped into the role of principal. Hetzel said the two really served as co-principals.
Push to be better
After all of her years in the district, there is no question Hetzel’s legacy has been cemented. One of her hallmarks was ending morning announcements with the phrase, “And have a great day and don’t forget to go out and do something good for each other.”
“It had a lot of impact on students,” said Alaina Reefe, who will be a seventh-grader. “I personally always would think about it and think of something nice I could do for someone else, so it kind of inspired me.”
Alaina helped with the music video “Go Out and Do Something Good For Somebody,” which was coordinated by Sussanah Sasman, the school’s music teacher, in honor of Hetzel’s retirement. It featured students doing something good in their homes.
Dominick Praksti was a student ambassador, which is similar to a student council member, and a member of a club called the SWAT Team, short for Students Working to Advance Technology. The club, which does some tech support during the year, also made videos when the school converted to online learning because of the coronavirus pandemic. The club work gave him a connection to Hetzel, although he said she tried to make sure all students were involved and included.
“She is just so kind,” Dominick said. “Every morning, she would tell a joke over the announcements ... They always made us laugh.”
Johana Angeles, who served as an ambassador and will be a seventh-grader, said she felt Hetzel made the same connection with everyone.
“When she is in the hallways, she is like, ‘Hi, Johana.’ It’s like she’s my teacher but she’s my principal,” Johana said.
Art Zajmi, another former ambassador going into seventh grade, said Hetzel was “just in general a nice person.” Art, who is Albanian, said he taught his principal some Albanian words. “She was always in a positive mood. She was extremely supportive,” Art said. “When we were done with school and waited for the bus, she would come and talk to students.”
In her blood
While Hetzel never planned to be a principal, she knew early on that she wanted to be a teacher.
“I loved playing school ... I used to set up a little school and have it with my dolls and stuff. Later on I would have it with my friends,” Hetzel said. “I wanted to be the teacher.”
When she was a teacher, Hetzel generally taught French and physical education. She taught middle school in the Monona Grove School District for one year and then at Southern Door High School in Brussels for three years.
It was natural for Hetzel to lean toward teaching gym because she loves physical activity. She was in the first girls track meet in Wisconsin, which was held at Monona Grove High School, where Hetzel went to school. She ran the 50, 100 and a relay, and did the standing long jump, which was an event at that time.
Coach, administrator
Over the years, Hetzel coached volleyball, basketball, track and gymnastics. She started the girls’ basketball team at Waunakee. Back then, no spectators, not even parents, came to the games.
“It was hilarious,” she said. “It’s big-time now.”
Her favorite sport was volleyball, and the Waunakee team won three state championships under Hetzel in the 1980s.
She also chaired the physical education department for the Waunakee School District.
When she was working at Waunakee Elementary, Hetzel decided to apply for the assistant principal job there. She then became principal and later was named principal of Waunakee Intermediate.
Until the pandemic, Hetzel was living the dream in a new school finished four years ago. As principal during the planning and construction of the new school, she said she enjoyed watching the staff get excited about it.
“How many principals get to build a school?” Hetzel said. “It was a lot of work. But oh my gosh, it was the best.”
“I never thought of it as my job, I thought of it as my passion.” Chris Hetzel, retired Waunakee Intermediate School principal
"I never thought of it as my job, I thought of it as my passion."
Chris Hetzel, retired Waunakee Intermediate School principal
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!