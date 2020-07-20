COVID-19 pandemic makes retirement rough for longtime Waunakee principal, teacher, coach

Johana Angeles, who served as an ambassador and will be a seventh-grader, said she felt Hetzel made the same connection with everyone.

“When she is in the hallways, she is like, ‘Hi, Johana.’ It’s like she’s my teacher but she’s my principal,” Johana said.

Art Zajmi, another former ambassador going into seventh grade, said Hetzel was “just in general a nice person.” Art, who is Albanian, said he taught his principal some Albanian words. “She was always in a positive mood. She was extremely supportive,” Art said. “When we were done with school and waited for the bus, she would come and talk to students.”

In her blood

While Hetzel never planned to be a principal, she knew early on that she wanted to be a teacher.

“I loved playing school ... I used to set up a little school and have it with my dolls and stuff. Later on I would have it with my friends,” Hetzel said. “I wanted to be the teacher.”

When she was a teacher, Hetzel generally taught French and physical education. She taught middle school in the Monona Grove School District for one year and then at Southern Door High School in Brussels for three years.