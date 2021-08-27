COVID-19 mask protest shuts down Oshkosh school board meeting

With COVID-19 cases surging, Dane County again will be under an indoor mask mandate starting Thursday under a new order issued by Public Health Madison and Dane County.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
OSHKOSH — Oshkosh Area School District officials postponed a school board meeting after a group of protesters stormed the room and refused to wear masks.
WBAY-TV reported that the district implemented a mandatory mask policy on Monday. A group of 20 to 30 people showed up at the school board meeting Wednesday to protest the policy. The group refused a police officer’s order to don masks and an argument broke out with mask supporters in the audience.
Wearing a mask helps stop the spread of the coronavirus, but what do you say to a friend who refuses to wear one?
District officials said if the group didn’t wear masks they wouldn’t hold a meeting. Board members walked out of the room and minutes later board President Bob Poeschel announced the meeting had been postponed.
Superintendent Bryan Davis announced Thursday that masks will be mandatory through Oct. 1.
How the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded in Madison and Wisconsin
Jan. 30, 2020: After a trip to Beijing, a Dane County resident shows up at UW Hospital's emergency room, becoming the first person in Wisconsin and 12th in the nation to test positive for a novel coronavirus gripping China.
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
March 11, 2020: In a banner date locally and nationally, UW-Madison announces plans to temporarily suspend in-person classes and empty out dorms on the same day the viral outbreak is declared a pandemic.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
March 13, 2020: In the most drastic mitigation measure yet, Gov. Tony Evers orders all public and private schools to shutter within five days, the first of several statewide restrictions in the coming days.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
March 19, 2020: Wisconsin records the first of what would eventually become thousands of deaths in the pandemic after two men fall victim to the virus.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
March 25, 2020: In the most sweeping measure yet, Evers' "safer at home" order takes effect, which shutters "nonessential" businesses, urges residents to stay home and eventually becomes the target of Republican-led legal challenges.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
April 15, 2020: Evers signs the first and only pandemic-related legislation of the year to come out of the Republican-held state Legislature before bipartisan cooperation breaks down over an extension of the "safer at home" order.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
May 11, 2020: Free community testing for COVID-19 begins at the Alliant Energy Center.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
May 13, 2020: Along ideological lines, the Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down the "safer at home" order, limiting the Evers administration's ability to implement future statewide orders. Restrictions are put in place immediately in Dane County and other places. But elsewhere, people flood the bars.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
May 26, 2020: After more than two months of shutdowns, Dane County's "nonessential" businesses are allowed to partially reopen as local restrictions begin to slowly ease.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
July 13, 2020: A local face mask mandate by the joint city-county health department takes effect for all of Dane County. Bending to increasing public pressure, Evers later issues a statewide mask rule.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Sept. 9, 2020: As cases surge on campus, UW-Madison takes its most drastic step to preserve a semblance of a regular semester by moving all classes online and quarantining two dorms for two weeks.
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
Dec. 14, 2020: Ten UW Health employees are among the first in Wisconsin to get the country’s first approved vaccine as the nationwide inoculation effort gets underway.
JOHN MANIACI, UW HEALTH
Jan. 25, 2021: Joining frontline health care employees and other groups, Wisconsin residents age 65 and older become eligible for the vaccine, marking the first shift to getting the shots in the arms of the general public.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Feb. 4, 2021: An hour after Assembly Republicans vote to strike down the statewide mask mandate, Evers issues a new, identical order to maintain the protective mask rule.
MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 1, 2021: Dane County's victims of the pandemic are remembered and honored during a "day of remembrance" as the vaccine eligibility expands to teachers and others.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.