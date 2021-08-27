 Skip to main content
COVID-19 mask protest shuts down Oshkosh school board meeting
COVID-19 mask protest shuts down Oshkosh school board meeting

OSHKOSH — Oshkosh Area School District officials postponed a school board meeting after a group of protesters stormed the room and refused to wear masks.

WBAY-TV reported that the district implemented a mandatory mask policy on Monday. A group of 20 to 30 people showed up at the school board meeting Wednesday to protest the policy. The group refused a police officer’s order to don masks and an argument broke out with mask supporters in the audience.

District officials said if the group didn’t wear masks they wouldn’t hold a meeting. Board members walked out of the room and minutes later board President Bob Poeschel announced the meeting had been postponed.

Superintendent Bryan Davis announced Thursday that masks will be mandatory through Oct. 1.

