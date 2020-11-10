COVID-19 enrollment decline makes budget planning difficult for Madison schools

“The enrollment projections impact both our anticipated revenue and our expenditures, including staffing allocations,” board member Cris Carusi said during a meeting Monday. “One of the challenges we will face as a board is ... we won’t actually have registration numbers for 4K and kindergarten before we’re making decisions about workbooks and allocations in the budget.”

Statz said his office will observe changes in enrollment as of January, and will administer a survey to district parents to determine a return rate of students to the district.

Moving away

The district’s chief financial officer, Kelly Ruppel, said she doesn’t expect the return rate to be high because of the number of families who switched districts instead of opting to home-school their students during the pandemic.

“So many of them were moved, it’s certainly an area of evidence that we wouldn’t have high rates of return,” Ruppel said.

The drop in enrollment in the Madison School District was also driven in part by parents opting out of sending their children to kindergarten — an age group not required to attend school like their older counterparts — during the pandemic.