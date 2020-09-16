 Skip to main content
COVID-19 cases stop in-person school, activities at Lake Mills High School
School book and apple
iStock photo

The Lake Mills Area School District is the latest to halt some in-person classes and extracurricular activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With three positive COVID-19 cases within one week and per Jefferson County Health Department guidance, the district has moved Lake Mills High School to online learning and canceled extracurricular activities and athletic practices for three days, district administrator Tonya Olson said. 

Activities will resume Saturday and in-person classes on Monday, Olson said.

The Jefferson County Health Department guidance on shifting to online instruction states: “If 3 positive cases for students or staff in face-to-face instruction are confirmed within 1 week, we recommend the school building shift to virtual instruction for 3 days, regardless of student population size. This is due to airborne particles lingering in the air and on surfaces, viral transmission dynamics indoors, and the number of potential individuals exposed. The duration of 3 days allows for contact tracing to take place with the individuals who have tested positive, and further allows for the potential presentation of symptoms among those who have been exposed.”

Athletic events were among activities that were postponed. That includes the Lake Mills girls volleyball team Thursday night match at Lakeside Lutheran and the Lake Mills boys soccer team playing host Thursday to Lakeside Lutheran.

Lakeside Lutheran activities director Todd Jahns said Wednesday both of those events would be rescheduled.

[Correction: An earlier version of this story had incorrect information on the number of schools switched off of in-person school.]

COVID-19 in photos: How Wisconsin is managing the pandemic

Concerned about COVID-19?

