COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Madison, Dane County school districts

The seven-day case-rate in the Madison School District is the highest since the start of the 2021-22 school year, with 130 new COVID-19 cases recorded between Dec. 1 and Wednesday.
The district, with an enrollment of roughly 26,000 students, recorded 817 quarantines in the past 14 days. Memorial High School recorded 143 quarantines, while Black Hawk Middle School recorded 80, O’Keeffe Middle School recorded 56, West High School recorded 55, and Lindbergh Elementary School recorded 49.
Madison School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds did not respond to a request for comment on the increase in cases or whether additional school-based vaccine clinics are in the works.
COVID cases across Dane County have increased nearly 49% over the past two weeks, while hospitalizations connected to the virus have increased 10% according to data collected by Public Health Madison and Dane County. The county remains classified as a high transmission area for the virus, despite nearly 76% of residents having received at least one vaccine dose.
The infection rate among children in Dane County remains high, with about 46 cases per 100,000 children ages 5-7, and 48 cases per 100,000 children ages 8-11. Those are nearly three times higher than the rate for adults ages 50-59, or 17 cases per 100,000.
Across the state, nearly 100,000 children ages 5-11, roughly 20% of that population, have been inoculated against the virus since they were made eligible for vaccination in early November, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Karen Timberlake said.
“As we’ve been watching case counts go up throughout the fall, we certainly have seen a particularly sharp increase in those unvaccinated children,” she said. “We are seeing rising cases among school-age kids and it is hard to pin that down to the precise setting where those kids may have gotten infected.”
Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases, said the growth of cases is highest among school-age children but neither health official said whether school-spread is a major contributing factor to that increase.
“It remains critical that all schools use (mitigation) layers to the greatest extent possible — so masks on every student, every staff person is going to make schools safer for everybody during this season when respiratory viruses are circulating,” Westergaard said.
The Madison School District held its first school-based vaccine clinics for students ages 5-11 in November, providing an opportunity for roughly 380 students to be inoculated at Stephens, Leopold and Thoreau elementary schools.
In Madison, COVID cases have risen steadily since the end of October. Many Dane County school districts have also had an increase in the number of cases and quarantines in the past two weeks. The Middleton-Cross Plains, DeForest, McFarland and Sun Prairie school districts saw a drop in cases during that time.
Around the county
Several other districts have held vaccination clinics. Here are the latest infection and quarantine figures for other area school districts:
Mount Horeb
- (2,500 students) recorded 20 cases during last week. The Mount Horeb School Board voted on Nov. 27 to end required quarantines for those identified as close contact to a COVID-19 case.
Waunakee
- (4,400) recorded 36 cases and required 76 to quarantine during last week.
Middleton-Cross Plains
- (7,500) reported 26 cases and 35 close contacts among students and staff this week.
DeForest
- (3,800) recorded 20 cases and required 64 to quarantine this week.
Belleville
- (900) recorded three cases and required 12 students and staff to quarantine this week.
Wisconsin Heights
- (700) listed 10 cases between the start of the school year and Wednesday, though it appears that number hasn’t changed or been updated since the start of the school year.
Monona Grove
- (3,600) recorded between 24 and 29 cases among students and staff last week.
Stoughton
- (2,900) recorded 21 cases among students and staff and required 45 students and staff members to quarantine last week.
Cambridge
- (900) recorded 44 cases among students and staff between the start of the school year and Dec. 2.
Verona
- (5,700) recorded 21 cases among students and staff in the last seven days.
Oregon
- (4,100) recorded 24 cases last week.
McFarland
- (2,400) had a total of 13 active cases on Wednesday.
Sun Prairie (8,300) recorded 17 cases in the last seven days.
