COVID-19 boosts teacher retirements, putting Wisconsin school districts in a bind

Both Salerno and Perry also pointed to the flat revenue limit for public school funding set by legislators in the biennial budget as another cause for struggle when trying to attract new teachers into the workforce. Without an increase in the limit, they said, they’re unable to raise salaries for teachers to attract and retain their workforce.

Legislative Republicans had defended the flat revenue limit in the budget by noting K-12 schools are receiving billions of dollars in federal COVID relief aid, known as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER funds. However, that aid is one-time funds meant to be used to combat the effects of the pandemic on public education, not for reoccurring expenses such as salary increases for teachers or other staff.

“For us there’s really been no new money in 10 years. We’re still working on the same budget from 2011 as the cost of gas, utilities, groceries, cost of living has increased,” Perry said.

Sometimes those stagnant wages cause teachers to explore other options in another, larger district that might be better positioned to pay them a higher salary, he said.