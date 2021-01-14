COVID-19 blamed for first uncontested race for open Madison School Board seat in a decade

Two Madison School Board races, one with an open seat, will be uncontested in the upcoming local election for the first time in over a decade.
Current School Board president Gloria Reyes opened up her seat to a potentially competitive race, when she announced in December she will not seek re-election, but only one candidate filed the necessary paperwork to appear on the ballot by the early January deadline.
The COVID-19 pandemic could be a driving factor in residents deciding against running, Reyes said.
“We’re dealing with a lot of really unprecedented times,” she said. “It could be that people are just consumed with how COVID is impacting their own lives.”
Maia Pearson, who previously ran for Madison School Board last spring and received the most votes of three candidates in the primary, but was defeated in the general election by Christina Gomez Schmidt, will appear on the ballot this spring.
Pearson, 33, state director of RISE, a youth mental health services nonprofit, said during last year's race the experiences of her mother, herself and her three children being educated in Madison schools would allow her to bring multigenerational insight to the board. She also received an endorsement for the 2020 primary from Madison Teachers Inc.
Pearson didn't respond to an interview request for this story.
Incumbent board member Savion Castro will also run for re-election unopposed. All seven board seats are at-large, representing the whole school district.
Difficulty in campaigning during the COVID-19 pandemic is certainly a factor that contributed to the uncontested races, Castro said in an interview. He also pointed to the large number of aldermanic races that are on the spring ballot, as well as the resources necessary to seek election to a city-wide position such as the School Board.
He said he’s looking forward to Pearson joining the board and that she’ll make an incredible contribution in the effort to reach the board’s goal of learning equality in the district.
“I feel good and I’m ready to engage the community further,” Castro said, as he looked toward his next term on the board. “We have huge tasks ahead of us, from implementing the referendum and engaging community stakeholders to making sure building and structure plans are as equitable as possible, and using (referendum) funds in the wellbeing of students. I’m ready to support Dr. Jenkins in his initiatives in reading and equity and making sure our educators are compensated and welcome.”
The last time a candidate for an open Madison School Board seat ran unopposed was in 2008, when Ed Hughes, a then-Madison attorney, and Marj Passman, a retired local teacher, filled two Madison School Board seats after the incumbents declined to seek re-election.
“It’s unusual,” James Howard, who served on the Madison School Board for nine years, said in an interview Thursday. “The last few years with open seats we’ve had contested races but it’s a sign of the times.”
Howard said that the multitude of issues in Madison schools that usually inspire candidates to get involved have been shelved amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He believes there will be more interest among candidates in seeking election to the board once the pandemic recedes and life in the district returns to normal.
“Only issue we’re dealing with is safety and how to get kids back into classrooms safely," Howard said.