COVID-19 blamed for first uncontested race for open Madison School Board seat in a decade

Two Madison School Board races, one with an open seat, will be uncontested in the upcoming local election for the first time in over a decade.

Current School Board president Gloria Reyes opened up her seat to a potentially competitive race, when she announced in December she will not seek re-election, but only one candidate filed the necessary paperwork to appear on the ballot by the early January deadline.

The COVID-19 pandemic could be a driving factor in residents deciding against running, Reyes said.

“We’re dealing with a lot of really unprecedented times,” she said. “It could be that people are just consumed with how COVID is impacting their own lives.”

Maia Pearson, who previously ran for Madison School Board last spring and received the most votes of three candidates in the primary, but was defeated in the general election by Christina Gomez Schmidt, will appear on the ballot this spring.

Pearson, 33, state director of RISE, a youth mental health services nonprofit, said during last year's race the experiences of her mother, herself and her three children being educated in Madison schools would allow her to bring multigenerational insight to the board. She also received an endorsement for the 2020 primary from Madison Teachers Inc.