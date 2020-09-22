County COVID-19 caseload pushes Fort Atkinson School District to online learning

The Fort Atkinson School District is closing all school buildings and switching students to online learning Wednesday after COVID-19 cases pushes Jefferson County into territory the local health department says should prompt schools to close.
The School District is moving away from face-to-face for the 2,700-student body for at least two weeks following recent data on the county's average number of positive coronavirus cases.
According to the district, the Jefferson County Health Department reported Monday the county had a seven-day average of 26.5 cases per 100,000 residents.
It pushes the county just above a "very high activity" level, which the Health Department defines as a seven-day average of 25 cases per 100,000 residents.
At this level of activity, the county's guidance to schools recommends all students learn virtually. The threshold is based on guidance from the Harvard Global Health Institute on school openings and closures.
In a letter to parents Monday, the Fort Atkinson School District said its decision to switch online aligns with the Health Department's guidance, which the district adopted in August. The district planned to spend Tuesday preparing for remote instruction.
Complicating the situation, the district said it has struggled to find staff to "facilitate classes due to precautionary measure such as contact tracing and symptoms."
"We continue to have a limited amount of substitute teachers available which adds to the strain on classroom teaching and management," the district said.
The earliest Fort Atkinson expects it could return to classroom learning is Oct. 5.
