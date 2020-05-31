Cooking club goes online at Whitehorse Middle School

Colleen Hayes never would have guessed she would run virtual cooking demonstrations with a laptop from her cramped apartment kitchen.
But she’s one of many who have adapted since the COVID-19 pandemic. Hayes, who typically has more of a supervisory role as Madison School & Community Recreation Youth Resource Center coordinator at Whitehorse Middle School, decided to run an after-school club herself once buildings closed and schools went online. Hayes, who likes to cook, chose the Whitehorse Cooking Club, which is popular whenever it is offered at the school.
“This has offered me a little more freedom, being at home,” Hayes said.
Will Andrews, a sixth-grader at Whitehorse, has taken part in all five sessions so far.
“I never really cooked before this and now I have these new recipes I can make anytime I want with my mom,” Will said.
Will and his mom, Shelley, even taught others how to make a favorite family recipe for sloppy joes one week.
“He wanted to kind of do his thing, so I was just there helping,” Shelley Andrews said.
She said the two of them practiced making the recipe ahead of time and she was more careful with measuring so she had a recipe the others could follow.
She likes taking part in the sessions with her son. “Will really likes it and it’s good bonding time for us,” she said.
Hayes said that like other online initiatives, it is hit or miss for the number who take part and in some cases it is due to issues with internet accessibility, she said.
At least five Whitehorse students and sometimes up to 10 usually take part, she said. Plus there are some siblings and parents who get involved. A Whitehorse teacher has joined in with her niece.
“I thought we’ll try this cooking club and we will see what happens,” Hayes said.
Hayes finds that some students will join in on Zoom to just hang out but not cook. While the cooking tends to run about an hour, sometimes she talks to students afterward. One time she wound up having a 45-minute conversation with one girl.
While she said the online version has its challenges, one thing she does not have to worry about is being in charge of discipline.
“Some boys got a little too frivolous and playful around a pan of hot oil,” she said about one session at school. “It’s a different kind of intensity than the intensity if you were actually in the room with the kids. It’s definitely a different challenge.”
Hayes also is operating with basic equipment like her laptop. “I have to be back by my stove and hopefully talk loud enough so they can hear me,” she said.
Hayes said if students are interested, she may continue the cooking club over the summer on a voluntary basis if necessary.
If she were to continue the online club on a long-term basis she would rethink how to do it. For example, she would figure out a way to drop off the ingredients for students to allow more participation.
Hayes is known for making chocolate chip cookies since she has brought them to school, so she turned to that favorite for the first session.
Since then, she asks students what they want to make the following week. The students made a pasta dish and one week the theme was “Taco Tuesday” and featured different fillings. Last week the students made macaroni and cheese.
This week, the students will make a simple ice cream recipe. Sadie Lopez, a seventh-grade teacher at Whitehorse and friend of Hayes, also will help the students make her recipe for brownies.
In addition to leading students through recipes, Hayes offers cooking tips such as how certain ingredients can be substituted. She also gives other topical lessons like the importance of hand-washing and wearing a mask while grocery shopping.
“Cooking facilitates just having conversations and talking about things,” she said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!