Cooking club goes online at Whitehorse Middle School

She likes taking part in the sessions with her son. “Will really likes it and it’s good bonding time for us,” she said.

Hayes said that like other online initiatives, it is hit or miss for the number who take part and in some cases it is due to issues with internet accessibility, she said.

At least five Whitehorse students and sometimes up to 10 usually take part, she said. Plus there are some siblings and parents who get involved. A Whitehorse teacher has joined in with her niece.

“I thought we’ll try this cooking club and we will see what happens,” Hayes said.

Hayes finds that some students will join in on Zoom to just hang out but not cook. While the cooking tends to run about an hour, sometimes she talks to students afterward. One time she wound up having a 45-minute conversation with one girl.

While she said the online version has its challenges, one thing she does not have to worry about is being in charge of discipline.

“Some boys got a little too frivolous and playful around a pan of hot oil,” she said about one session at school. “It’s a different kind of intensity than the intensity if you were actually in the room with the kids. It’s definitely a different challenge.”