A conservative legal group is suing the state Department of Public Instruction over how the agency released testing data in September.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, or WILL, filed a lawsuit Wednesday, arguing DPI violated state law when it provided testing data to members of the media a day before it was publicly released, denied WILL's research director from receiving an advanced copy of the data, and framed voucher school results in a "misleading" manner.
The lawsuit, which was filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court, claims it was a "deliberate attempt to shape the news narrative of the assessment results so as to make public schools appear in a more positive light and choice schools appear in a more negative light."
WILL claims the department violated a state law that requires certain data on voucher schools be released "at the same time, uniformly, and completely."
The lawsuit stems from DPI providing embargoed testing data to news reporters on Sept. 11 — hours before the information was publicly released — on the agreement the information would not be published until after midnight of Sept. 12.
Will Flanders, the research director for WILL, was denied an embargoed copy of the data or access to a conference call with DPI officials on Sept. 11 during which questions on the testing results could be asked, the lawsuit said.
By offering an embargoed copy of data to reporters, DPI "unlawfully" provided information to the public in piecemeal fashion and not "at the same time," as the law regarding voucher school data requires, the lawsuit claims.
The lawsuit also claims an advanced copy of an eight-page news release with information on testing results provided to reporters included misleading statistics on voucher school performances.
The news release included charts comparing testing results of all students, public school students and all voucher school students — the last category of which combined students in the Milwaukee, Racine and statewide voucher programs, which offer taxpayer-subsidies for students to attend private schools.
The lawsuit said it is a misleading comparison as the three programs have different eligibility requirements, and by combining the scores, a complete picture of the results was not provided in advance of the public release.
The lawsuit claims the Legislature put in place the release requirements for voucher school data because lawmakers knew DPI was "frequently hostile to the school choice programs."
WILL is asking a judge to bar DPI from releasing testing data for voucher schools to select people before it is released publicly.