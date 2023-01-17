Conservative law firm sues Madison School District again for public records

Conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty has sued the Madison School District over a public records request that has gone unfulfilled for nearly a year.

In January 2022, WILL requested a copy of an alleged district policy that instructed teachers to prioritize Black students for small instructional groups, which the law firm says would be racially discriminatory. But WILL has yet to receive the documents.

"Race discrimination has no place in public education," WILL lawyer Cory Brewer said in a statement. "It is illegal and immoral. Parents and community members have a right to know how and why Madison has been discriminating against students based on race."

WILL shared information about the lawsuit with the Wisconsin State Journal in advance of filing it Tuesday afternoon under the condition that the news organization not share or discuss it with anyone until then.

The lawsuit is the latest in a series of legal challenges brought by WILL and others over the district's delay in releasing public records.

In response to a separate lawsuit last September, school district spokesperson Tim LeMonds cited staffing as the reason for the delays.

The district only has only one position that focuses primarily on responding to public records requests, he said, and the job was vacant at the time.

LeMonds also said then that the district does not generally comment on pending litigation.

In the current lawsuit, according to part of an affidavit WILL shared with the State Journal, the law firm received information from several Madison School District employees last January alleging that the district was intentionally discriminating against students based on race.

According to the affidavit, one of those employees shared part of an official district policy stating that teachers must prioritize meeting with African American students first and more often in small instructional groups for reading, foundational skills and math.

WILL asked for the policy and other related records on Jan. 31, 2022. The law firm said it followed up on the request several more times, on March 8, Aug. 4, Sept. 19, Sept. 28, Nov. 18 and Dec. 6 but hadn't received the records as of late Friday.

The lawsuit asks the court to mandate the district release the records. If the records are released and the law firm deems the policy racially discriminatory, more litigation may follow, WILL said.

Under state law, public entities must provide public records when requested "as soon as practicable and without delay." The Wisconsin Department of Justice has said that 10 working days is generally a "reasonable" amount of time for responding to simple requests.

The law firm said the district has acknowledged WILL's records request but hasn't given WILL the documents.

WILL's lawsuit is the latest of several filed against the district last year over public records.

The Madison School District "might be the state's worst offender when it comes to extreme delays in responding to record requests," said Tom Kamenick, president and founder of the Wisconsin Transparency Project. "Several requests to the district have remained unfulfilled for more than a year, and they have a long history of problems."

In May 2022, WILL filed sued the district over not releasing records about staff training on LGBTQ+ issues just days after the Madison teachers' union filed its own lawsuit over unfulfilled public records requests.

Two parents filed a lawsuit against the district in October 2021 over the district's refusal to release records about the discovery of hidden cameras near an East High School locker room. And a Fitchburg man sued the district in September 2022 for not releasing records about high school football.

The Wisconsin State Journal has at least eight outstanding public records requests with the district, some that are about a year old. And as of last fall, the Capital Times reported it also had multiple requests still unfilled dating back to that spring.

