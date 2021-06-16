Conservative law firm calls on Sun Prairie to reject race-based 'community conversation' groups

A conservative, Milwaukee-based law firm sent a letter Wednesday urging the city of Sun Prairie and its school district to call off plans to host race-based "affinity" groups as part of their effort to address issues of race, diversity and inclusion.
The letter from the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty says holding meetings specifically for Asian, white, Black and other racial groups runs counter to federal civil rights laws and American values.
"Some may claim that imposing racial distinctions, like affinity groups, is somehow necessary to address 'systemic racism,'" the letter says. "Discrimination to cure discrimination is antithetical to the principle of equality under the law."
As part of the Sun Prairie effort, facilitators with the Las Vegas-based Courageous Conversation Global Foundation would host six meetings over Zoom between Monday and June 30, with five meetings reserved for a specific racial category — East Indian, Asian, white, Black and "Latinx" — and one intended to be multiracial.
An announcement of the meetings on the city's website says they "are open to the public," but "it is respectfully requested that individuals only sign up for the intraracial conversations for the race that they identify with."
WILL deputy counsel Dan Lennington said the firm isn't commenting on whether the firm would sue the city and Sun Prairie School District if they don't end plans for the race-based groups, but would make a decision on what to do next by Monday.
He said WILL learned about the effort from "concerned parents" in the school district.
Sun Prairie officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
WILL's Wednesday letter is part of its "Equality Under the Law Project," which it describes in the letter as using "strategic litigation against local, state, and federal governments to enforce the guarantee of equality under the law and the promise of a colorblind society."
WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg told the Wisconsin State Journal in a story published Wednesday that those on the political left are increasingly abandoning the traditional liberal view of race relations that promoted equality of opportunity.
He said he wants to push back on the view that "color blindness" and race neutrality are not enough and that society should speak in terms of equity rather than equality and anti-racism rather than nondiscrimination, and that people should be treated differently based on the color of their skin in order to achieve such equity.
Sun Prairie's recent work in diversity, equity and inclusion comes after the controversy sparked by a social studies lesson during online learning at Patrick Marsh Middle School on Feb. 1, the first day of Black History Month.
The lesson, intended to teach students about ancient Mesopotamia, presented students at the school with the following scenario: "A slave stands before you. This slave has disrespected his master by telling him, 'You are not my master!' How will you punish this slave?"
Students were to answer using Hammurabi's Code, a set of laws in ancient Mesopotamia.
Three teachers involved in presenting the lesson were suspended and later resigned, a group of Black parents and students filed a civil rights suit against the district, and the district hired its first director of "systematic equity and inclusion," Michael D. Morgan Jr.
The district said it created the position "after having conversations with community members, staff members and other stakeholders about how it can better work to create equitable outcomes for all students.
"In addition to promoting equity and inclusion internally, a major part of this role will be engaging the community," it said in a news release. "Developing effective communication and cultivating relationships with diverse communities will be critical, as will the ability to engage the entire District and Sun Prairie community on why the District’s equity efforts benefit all students and the entire Sun Prairie community."
After Sun Prairie's "community conversations" this month, up to 80 people can attend a free, multiracial training on July 21 and 22 aimed at equipping participants "with tools to serve as effective catalysts for racial justice and racial healing," according to a Sun Prairie signup form.
In addition to the city and school district, the Sun Prairie High School Black Student Union, Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, African American Parent Network of Sun Prairie, YMCA of Dane County, Sun Prairie Public Library and Prairie Music and Arts are involved in the community conversations events, according to the signup sheet.
WILL sent a letter similar to the one it sent to Sun Prairie to the Madison School District in April over plans at West High School to host race-based groups to discuss the George Floyd verdict. The school's principal subsequently apologized for the way the groups were presented.