Conservative law firm calls on Sun Prairie to reject race-based 'community conversation' groups

WILL deputy counsel Dan Lennington said the firm isn't commenting on whether the firm would sue the city and Sun Prairie School District if they don't end plans for the race-based groups, but would make a decision on what to do next by Monday.

He said WILL learned about the effort from "concerned parents" in the school district.

Sun Prairie officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

WILL's Wednesday letter is part of its "Equality Under the Law Project," which it describes in the letter as using "strategic litigation against local, state, and federal governments to enforce the guarantee of equality under the law and the promise of a colorblind society."

WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg told the Wisconsin State Journal in a story published Wednesday that those on the political left are increasingly abandoning the traditional liberal view of race relations that promoted equality of opportunity.