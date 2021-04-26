Conservative group challenges Madison School District over racially segregated meetings

A conservative legal group is challenging the Madison School District over a West High School email sent to families last week that offered what appeared to be racially segregated meetings for families to process the verdict in the trial of a white Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty sent a letter to Superintendent Carlton Jenkins on Monday highlighting part of an email sent to West High School parents that included a "Zoom link for parents of color" and a "Zoom link for white parents" and calling for the end of all "racial segregation immediately."

The email stated that in the wake of the guilty verdict of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, "it is very necessary for our families to have for our families to discuss and process."

In a statement Wednesday, West High School Principal Karen Boran said the intent was to offer Madison West parents access to "Affinity Spaces" to discuss the topic of police brutality against people of color. These spaces, Boran said, were offered as a supportive place for people with shared identities or common experiences to come together.