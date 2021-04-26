Conservative group challenges Madison School District over racially segregated meetings

A conservative legal group is challenging the Madison School District over a West High School email sent to families last week that offered what appeared to be racially segregated meetings for families to process the verdict in the trial of a white Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty sent a letter to Superintendent Carlton Jenkins on Monday highlighting part of an email sent to West High School parents that included a "Zoom link for parents of color" and a "Zoom link for white parents" and calling for the end of all "racial segregation immediately."
The email stated that in the wake of the guilty verdict of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, "it is very necessary for our families to have for our families to discuss and process."
In a statement Wednesday, West High School Principal Karen Boran said the intent was to offer Madison West parents access to "Affinity Spaces" to discuss the topic of police brutality against people of color. These spaces, Boran said, were offered as a supportive place for people with shared identities or common experiences to come together.
"Unfortunately, this message did not convey our intention in a manner that supports our core values," she said. "Our wording in the communication we sent lacked clarity."
The core values include promoting belonging, racial and social justice, and elevating voices of all community members among others.
Boran said a diverse team of West staff members created the two Zoom links at the request for "Affinity Spaces" from students, families, and staff of color during previous discussions where they expressed frustration having to justify their experiences and perspectives.
"This country has a painful, tragic, and violent history of racial segregation," WILL deputy counsel Daniel Lennington wrote. "Madison West’s justifications for racial segregation are indistinguishable from the segregationists of the 1950s."
The letter notes it's the second time the group has written to the district about concerns about segregated meetings. The first was last July when West High School held similar separate meetings.
"Obviously, there is nothing improper about discussing racial issues and societal unrest," the letter states. "But segregation is never beneficial and never benign. MMSD’s professed good intentions do not justify tactics that are plainly harmful, unconstitutional, and, by definition, racist."
This story will be updated.