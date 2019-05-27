An idea to celebrate and inspire black girls has blossomed into an annual event with a waiting list to participate.
The Black Girl Magic Conference was founded by Rosa Thompson, a fourth-grade teacher at Hawthorne Elementary School. Thompson also is a member of the Black Educator Network, a group of Madison School District staff members who support each other and advocate for students and staff of color.
“It was just kind of an idea that I just kind of said out loud,” Thompson said about a remark she made to Maria Loy, who at the time was a social worker at Hawthorne. “We decided to run with it.”
Loy, now a positive behavior support coach in the district, helped Thompson plan for the inaugural conference last year over a span of a few months. It was open to girls participating in a particular program and about 90 students from five schools in Madison and one from Verona took part.
The feedback and interest were positive, so this year it was open to all fourth- through seventh-grade girls in the district who identify as black, African American or multi-racial. Each school could send up to 20 students.
Registration for the conference Friday at Madison Area Technical College filled up in a few days. About 425 students from 28 schools participated. About a dozen more schools were on a waiting list.
“I couldn’t have predicted it,” said Thompson, who hopes to expand again next year.
Because of sponsorship, schools had to pay only for transportation and the girls received a T-shirt, bag, socks, a pen and a dream journal that American Family Insurance had customized. Each girl also received the book “Beyond Beautiful” by Dr. Jasmine Zapata, an author and pediatrician who was the conference’s opening speaker.
In addition to hearing various speakers and getting a chance to dance on the college’s stage, the girls attended breakout sessions covering 13 topics, including coding, fitness, architecture, money, gratitude and self-image/depictions in the media.
Thompson said goals of the conference include creating an opportunity for girls to connect with each other and with mentors in the community.
Kaia Gassner, a seventh-grader at O’Keeffe Middle School, was impressed by a breakout session led by Pearl Lawson, an African American construction worker, who wore high heels to emphasize that they can go with hard hats.
Lawson, who works in construction management and worked on the Los Angeles Staples Center and expansion of Disneyland, started her own construction business, Pearlessences Construction. She is working on an endeavor in Madison to train minorities, women, veterans and small business owners to attain more business savvy in the field of construction management.
She said she wanted to teach the girls at the conference that they can work in construction management and “be a boss.”
Isyss Owen, a fifth-grader at Hawthorne, said she enjoyed having people compliment her hairstyle with pink extensions that reach her knees and took her mom days to apply. While she was talking, another person walked by and told her they liked her hair.
Tanisha Harbert, owner of Chanell Ardor Schools of Beauty and Culture in Madison, led a breakout session called Magic of Hair, in which students were given supplies to embellish a silhouette of a black girl using various materials to create hair.
“You get to be with people that look like you,” Aaliyah Murry, a fifth-grader at Hawthorne, said about the conference.