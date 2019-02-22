Community leaders are set to discuss Saturday ways to hold the Madison School District accountable after an 11-year-old African-American girl was allegedly pushed, punched and had her hair pulled out by a Whitehorse Middle School employee last week.
The meeting will be an "action-oriented" event about the "continued abuses Black children are enduring in school." It will be held at the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County's Allied site, 4619 Jenewein Road, starting at 10 a.m. and running until 12:30 p.m.
On Feb. 13, a staff person, who is white, allegedly pushed, punched and pulled three braids out of the head of the 11-year-old child after the employee was called into a classroom because the girl and another student were spraying too much perfume, Madison365 reported Wednesday.
Part of the incident was captured on security camera footage in a hallway.
"MMSD will no longer be able to hide the truth of their racism. We will ensure that it's brought to light and showcased for the world to see," Brandi Grayson, one of the meeting's organizers and co-founder of the Young Gifted and Black Coalition, said in a Facebook post Friday.
Mikiea Price, the parent of the girl, identified the staff person to Madison365 as Robert Mueller-Owens. The Madison School District said he has been removed from Whitehorse Middle School and is on personal leave.
"Final steps will be taken when the employee returns from that leave," district spokeswoman Rachel Strauch-Nelson said Wednesday.
Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said a police investigation into the allegations is nearing completion, and the findings will be released when it wraps up.
The school district's staff directory lists Mueller-Owens as a positive behavior support coach and an academic and career plan coordinator at Whitehorse Middle School.
Superintendent Jen Cheatham said in an email Thursday to district families that a call for assistance in a classroom "resulted in a serious conflict between the staff person and a student.
"Our focus now is on fully supporting the student and family, as well as the Whitehorse community as a whole," she said.
In the Facebook post, Grayson said meeting attendees will be asked whether their children have been exposed to racism, bullying or mistreatment by Madison School District staff, what the outcomes of the Whitehorse Middle School incident should be, how the school district can be held accountable in the future and if people would support a "legal campaign" against the district.
The alleged altercation follows five separate reported instances of a teacher or substitute teacher in Madison schools using a racial slur in front of a student this school year.