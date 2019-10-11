The public will soon be able to weigh in on two of the biggest issues facing the Madison School District in 2020 — a new superintendent and two potential referendums.
The School District will hold two sessions later this month to solicit in-person community input on the next superintendent.
Locations and times have been set for the Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 community engagement sessions as the School Board is undergoing the search process to fill the superintendent role permanently.
The first session will be held at Memorial High School, 201 S. Gammon Road, on Oct. 29, and the second will be at La Follette High School, 702 Pflaum Road, on Oct. 30. Both meetings are scheduled to run from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
An online survey to provide input and feedback on the search is expected to open to the public on Tuesday.
The School Board hired Illinois-based BWP and Associates last month to assist in finding a replacement for Jennifer Cheatham, who left the district this summer after six years. The consulting firm will be involved throughout the process, from community engagement to advertising the position and vetting candidates.
Jane Belmore is filling the position on an interim basis. Information and updates on the search process can be found at: mmsd.org/superintendentsearch.
The district is also soliciting public feedback on two potential referendums for the November 2020 election.
The district is planning this month and in early November information sessions at each of the four comprehensive high schools, which could collectively see up to $280 million in renovations and repairs under a possible facilities referendum largely focused on the high school buildings.
The School Board is also considering an operating referendum for next year's presidential ballot to exceed state-imposed property tax levy limits.
The meetings are planned to run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at:
- La Follette High School; Oct. 22.
- East High School; Oct. 23.
- West High School; Nov. 6.
- Memorial High School; Nov. 7.