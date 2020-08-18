Community feedback offered praise for both MMSD superintendent finalists in July

Overall, though, the comments show strong support for the person the board would soon select.

“He seemed super strong, and would be a solid fit for our district, but maybe some of his answers left room for knowing more about how he’d actually carry out certain plans,” another person wrote. “I think we should hire him to find out!”

Kelley

The runner-up finalist had plenty of support of her own in the responses.

“Dr. Kelley was compelling and a very strong candidate,” one person wrote. “Dr. Kelley was authentic, smart, and thoughtful and full of specific examples that gave me a strong sense of the sorts of things she would do as a leader. I appreciated her commitment to anti-racist practices, and I think having a Black woman leading district would be a strength.”

Many cited support for her specific examples in the same way. Some of those specifics, though, also gave rise to critics. Most notably, Kelley called Madison’s Behavior Education Plan a model for her Oak Park school district despite the controversy over the plan’s implementation locally.

“I'd like to speak with her more about the BEP and if it is a model for other districts, then what are we doing wrong with it?” someone wrote.

Others pointed to her current role in a K-8 district leaving her without experience with high schools, where challenges manifest differently, and had concerns over some news stories from Oak Park about behavior issues at schools, which were posted in the comments during her interview session.

