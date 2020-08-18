Community feedback offered praise for both MMSD superintendent finalists in July

Records released by the Madison Metropolitan School District show feedback from staff and community members included plenty of praise and criticism for the two finalists for the district's superintendent position this summer.
Both Carlton Jenkins and Carol Kelley received positive feedback from many who filled out the forms, which asked respondents to answer two questions for each: strengths and areas of growth.
“I was not expecting much from a candidate that would be applying at this point in the year — but I really do feel as if Madison has found our next superintendent,” one person wrote about Jenkins.
That respondent was correct, as Jenkins, at the time the superintendent of Robbinsdale Area Schools in Minnesota, was ultimately chosen and began Aug. 4. Kelley remains the superintendent of the Oak Park Elementary School District 97 outside Chicago.
Many praised both candidates, some saying that both were better than all three finalists from the search held earlier in the school year. But Jenkins’ familiarity with Madison was especially popular among respondents. He began his administrative career here in 1993 as an associate principal at Memorial High School and received both his master’s and doctorate from UW-Madison.
“His understanding of Madison was also excellent and real, and he still wants to come here,” one respondent wrote. “This is so important. I really think that we have an opportunity with him to make Madison the best district for everyone. I also feel like the first failed search created this opportunity and we need to take it.”
The district provided the feedback forms to the Cap Times Friday following an open records request submitted following the feedback deadline July 2. Almost all responses are anonymous.
During their interviews on June 30 and July 1, both Jenkins and Kelley met with a student group, did a virtual Q and A with staff in the afternoon, interviewed with the School Board and then had a community Facebook Live Q and A session in the evening.
Board president Gloria Reyes wrote in an email Monday that “having two incredibly impressive candidates made this a very difficult decision to make.” The community input in developing a “leadership profile” earlier in the year and on the candidates specifically, Reyes added, helped the board choose Jenkins with confidence that “he is the right person to move MMSD forward.”
“While considering the feedback from our latest community sessions being overwhelmingly in favor of Dr. Jenkins, the board also felt he was the best aligned with the values found in the leadership profile,” Reyes wrote. “We are very thankful for our communities’ interest and involvement throughout the process and as a community we are excited to welcome Dr. Jenkins as superintendent.”
Jenkins
Supporters of Jenkins cited his passion during the interview in their positive comments.
“Dr. Jenkins came across as an inspiring, passionate and deeply principled equity leader who understands that the voices of students, teachers and community members are essential to making the changes so desperately needed within MMSD,” one person wrote. “He is fully aware of the social, political and systemic challenges he will face as superintendent, and he offered specific, detailed examples of ways in which he has helped to create a culture of inclusion and belonging.”
Others focused on his resume of experience, which includes five years in Robbinsdale, one year as the chief academic officer with Atlanta Public Schools, five years as superintendent of Saginaw Public Schools in Michigan and five years as executive director of secondary learners and a high school principal in Beloit. He previously worked as a high school principal, associate principal and teacher.
“Carlton Jenkins has the experience and ideas this district desperately needs,” someone wrote. “He is the best candidate.”
Many comments in response to the survey's “areas of consideration or growth” question focused on his answer to a question about LGBTQ+ students during the public forum, during which he used the word “choice.” Some commenters were concerned it reflected a view that sexuality or gender identity is a choice, though others said they believed he meant the choice in how a student identifies at school and pointed to his general tone of inclusiveness.
“His answer on LGBTQ+ was certainly not awesome, but I don't think it was as ugly as people in the comments made it sound,” someone wrote. “I think there's a journey that's being made, and I'd give him some leeway on a very tough way of answering questions.”
Others also wrote that they wanted more specifics in his answers.
“Loved hearing about his beliefs & what he has done,” one person wrote. “Would like a little more to relate his actions to.”
Overall, though, the comments show strong support for the person the board would soon select.
“He seemed super strong, and would be a solid fit for our district, but maybe some of his answers left room for knowing more about how he’d actually carry out certain plans,” another person wrote. “I think we should hire him to find out!”
Kelley
The runner-up finalist had plenty of support of her own in the responses.
“Dr. Kelley was compelling and a very strong candidate,” one person wrote. “Dr. Kelley was authentic, smart, and thoughtful and full of specific examples that gave me a strong sense of the sorts of things she would do as a leader. I appreciated her commitment to anti-racist practices, and I think having a Black woman leading district would be a strength.”
Many cited support for her specific examples in the same way. Some of those specifics, though, also gave rise to critics. Most notably, Kelley called Madison’s Behavior Education Plan a model for her Oak Park school district despite the controversy over the plan’s implementation locally.
“I'd like to speak with her more about the BEP and if it is a model for other districts, then what are we doing wrong with it?” someone wrote.
Others pointed to her current role in a K-8 district leaving her without experience with high schools, where challenges manifest differently, and had concerns over some news stories from Oak Park about behavior issues at schools, which were posted in the comments during her interview session.
