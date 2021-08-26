Community celebrates newly renamed Anana Elementary School

Milele Chikasa Anana announced her chosen name in 1996, and 25 years later, the Madison School Board chose to put that name on a school.
Wednesday night, hundreds attended a celebration of what is now officially Anana Elementary School — formerly Falk Elementary — on Madison’s west side. The joyful event brought together a crowd of local leaders, Anana’s family, school staff and many of the children who will soon attend the school named in the late Anana’s honor.
“Milele Chikasa Anana means a rare and sparkling jewel, bringing joy and laughter forever, and that also defines Milele,” said Dana Warren, her friend and Delta Sigma Theta sorority sister. “And I think, what better name for school.”
The grounds of the school had kids’ activities, food and information on the school’s parent-teacher organization. But mostly it featured community, with conversations, laughter and plenty of elbow bumps to go around amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Anana’s list of accomplishments in her 86 years is long, including becoming the state’s first African American school board member and serving as the editor of UMOJA Magazine for nearly three decades. In her role as editor and publisher, she celebrated Black people and their accomplishments around the Madison area.
The effort to rename the school began a few years ago, but those working on it settled on proposing Anana last summer shortly after her death. The School Board approved the change in January.
Yvette Craig, who took over as the UMOJA editor and publisher after Anana retired in 2018, recalled the “seeds of empowerment” Anana planted throughout the community — telling a police sergeant to become police chief, “and he did;” a local attorney he could become a judge, “and he did;” and encouraging a college student to write, “and he did, eventually for CNN.”
“And she encouraged me to love and protect the Black voices of today, and I promise I am,” Craig said. “Students and families of Anana Elementary, it is time for you to plant, water, nourish your own seeds.
“I know it would make our beloved Milele smile.”
Speakers during the event included Anana’s daughters, Amani Latimer Burris and Treater Prestine, as well as her cousin, Opal Lee. Lee, 94, was at the White House just over two months ago to celebrate the federal recognition of Juneteenth. Wednesday, she told stories of her and Anana’s familial connection and the great challenges they faced growing up, while Anana’s daughters recalled the important role she played in the Madison community.
“My family wishes each student here at Milele Chikasa Anana Elementary School to have the best year that they are capable of having,” Prestine said. “And when they don't think they can do something, just know that Ms. Milele is standing by them, and she's telling them in their ear, ‘I can.’”
Throughout her speech, Latimer Burris repeated a few phrases in the direction of the school’s new interim principal, emphasizing what she believed were the most important qualities to instill in a school named after her mother.
“It’s rooted in the commitment to excellence and high expectations. High expectations. High expectations,” she said. “In order to do that, you need to complete these expectations with an absolute willingness to see and develop every diamond in the rough. Every diamond in the rough.”
The program also featured speeches from the Madison Metropolitan School District’s first Black superintendent, Carlton Jenkins, and first Black woman School Board president, Ali Muldrow. Muldrow, who grew up in Madison, talked about how Anana’s legacy plays a role in where she is today.
“I would not be the president of the Madison Metropolitan Board of Education if it were not for the first black women in the state to ever be elected to the Madison Metropolitan Board of Education,” Muldrow said. “That history is part of our DNA. It is part of the story of why I get to be here.”
Near the end of the celebration, artist Jerry Jordan revealed a portrait he created of Anana, and those in attendance gathered around it to take photos with someone many knew as “Mother Milele.” For her daughters, driving up to the school and seeing her name on the front was a special moment, and Latimer Burris said it was “unexplainable” how it felt to see her portrait.
“Now it's not about her and her legacy, it's about the possibilities for Jordan, for Miguel, for Sarah, for everyone who walks through the door, and the people that are there teaching and the administration, it's about them reaching higher limits,” she said.
