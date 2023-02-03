There are a lot of ideas on how to improve safety and wellness in the Madison School District, and a committee is sifting through pages of them with the goal of proposing a list of action items to the School Board later this month.

The committee met on Thursday for more than two hours and started the lengthy process of working through more than 50 recommendations across eight different categories to narrow down a short list of ideas.

Formed last spring, the committee has been working for nearly a year on its charge to improve safety and overall wellness in Madison schools in response to ongoing issues across the district that have not gone away. Just this week a fight at La Follette High that ended with a student displaying a gun caused a basketball game and other after-school activities to be canceled, and last month a fight at Sherman Middle School later led to the stabbing of a 14-year-old.

The committee’s work goes beyond just fights and physical violence, though, and looks at a wide range of wellness and safety issues, from vaping to mental health and building quality.

A survey given to students, staff and parents helped create the long list of recommendations the committee is now narrowing down. That survey received 9,549 responses total, eliciting 591 pages of ideas for committee members to read through and organize.

Thursday was set to be the group’s final meeting, but members decided to meet again next Thursday to finish.

So far, the committee has worked through recommendations on improving nutrition, buildings and facilities, and staffing.

For nutrition, some of the ideas the group voted to advance were providing more healthy snacks for elementary students, continuing salad bar options at lunch, helping students with food insecurities access food outside of school, and adding more culturally inclusive foods.

“I’ve spoken to many students about school food,” said Lavenia Vulpal, a student at Memorial High and co-chair of the committee. “A lot of them mentioned how they had hoped to see their culture represented in school foods and have the opportunity for other people to also try it.”

“I feel like if we make it more inclusive and engaging for the students, people will be more involved with and aware of what the options are and willing to try,” she said.

For buildings and facilities, the group narrowed in on improving maintenance and upkeep in bathrooms, providing heating and air conditioning in all schools, and polishing up the district’s cellphone policy.

The district’s current cellphone policy is complex because it’s hard to enforce, and most buildings and staff implement it in different ways to fit their environment. The School Board has been working on how to revise or better implement the policy, according to board member Maia Pearson, and the committee hopes recommending it as a priority will keep that work at the forefront.

Staffing shortage

And for staffing, while there were many ideas on improving the ongoing crisis, the committee agreed that improving and expanding volunteer opportunities would help take extra work off existing staff and let them prioritize their own work. There were other ideas to improve staffing, like training, that overlapped with other categories and will be revisited next week.

“The staffing shortage is not going away,” said committee member Rebecca Ramirez. “I guess I’m thinking old school. You know, PTOs, the grandpas and grandmas that come and do reading in the hallways.”

“This is doable,” she said.

The hurdle with volunteering, though, is the background checks that bog down the process for bringing in volunteers, according to Angie Hicks, associate superintendent of middle schools.

Mike Jones, president of Madison Teachers Inc., suggested that maybe more volunteers should be added to help streamline that process, which seemed to be met with approval from other committee members.

Looking ahead

Next week, the committee will work through the remaining categories of behavioral issues, student and staff mental health and training — which were the categories with the most suggestions — and any miscellaneous ideas.

Overall, those recommendations ranged from improving communication from the district on safety protocols and when there may be a dangerous situation or threat happening in a school, to more training for staff, students and families on things like mental health resources, consent, vaping and more.

The committee also approved its recommendation to create a panel that will more permanently continue its work, since the ad hoc committee will dissolve next week when it completes its recommendations.

This safety panel will be internal and advise Superintendent Carlton Jenkins and district administrative staff and oversee the implementation of the committee’s recommendations.

That panel, if the School Board votes to create it, would include Jenkins, a School Board member, three parents, eight students, four to six teachers, three community members and two support staff. The group would meet quarterly.

After the committee wraps up its work next week, it will present its recommendations to the Operations Work Group on Feb. 13.

