Committee will address safety, security, disproportionality after police removed from Madison schools

A new committee will report back to the Madison School Board by Aug. 31 about how to handle safety, security and disproportionality in discipline after the board voted to remove school resource officers from the four comprehensive high schools this summer.
The group, established by a unanimous board vote Monday, will “focus on budget and policy recommendations,” according to a draft document outlining its work.
The committee includes School Board members Savion Castro and Gloria Reyes, three MMSD students, two MMSD parents, Madison Teachers Inc. executive director Ed Sadlowski, two high school staff members, a school security staff member and three community members. The committee’s final makeup could still be adjusted per suggestions from some board members Monday, but any changes will be voted on by the board at a future meeting.
Committee members will consider information from a previous Ad Hoc Committee on the subject, consider what systems would remain the same and what would need revisions, look at reallocation of resources and review and recommend changes to board policies related to safety, security and police involvement.
There will be a concurrently running administrative team working to prepare schools for not having SROs, which had been stationed in each of the four comprehensive high schools since the late 1990s. That group, which includes Chief of High Schools Mike Hernandez, La Follette principal Devon Larosa and three other district staff members, will report on its progress and recommendations to the Ad Hoc Committee.
According to a draft timeline, the Ad Hoc Committee will meet five times between July 21 and Aug. 28, and give an update to the board Aug. 31. All of the meetings will be noticed and open to the public.
The district announced last Friday it would begin the school year with all-virtual learning amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. That will give staff through the end of October, at least, to come up with plans for safety and security.
“We can go ahead and keep the timeline for August and I do foresee that we may extend the work of the committee further out, but we won’t know that until we get to August,” Reyes said.
The board voted in June to end the SRO program, one of many districts around the country to do so following unprecedented protests over police brutality toward Black people and systemic racism.
Those protests began after the death of George Floyd, a Black man, while in custody of Minneapolis police. Bystanders caught officer Derek Chauvin, since charged with second-degree murder, with his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes, as Floyd at times said “I can’t breathe.”
[Like MMSD, districts around the country planning for fall following votes to end police in schools]
Locally, activists with the Freedom Inc. Youth Squad have called for the removal of police from schools for the past few years. After the vote last month, Freedom Inc. youth justice director Bianca Gomez said the organization wasn’t satisfied and wanted to see the district create an accountability process for when staff do call police and more investment in the leadership, wellness and creativity of youth of color. She also said they hoped for more investment in “true” restorative justice practices.
"That is the solution to making schools safe and equitable, that is the solution to dealing with conflict between young people, that is the solution to so many of the social issues the school district is worried about," Gomez said.
Monday, board members mostly focused on the membership of the committee, with Christina Gomez-Schmidt encouraging that each high school have multiple representatives, Ananda Mirilli suggesting the YWCA have a member and Nicki Vander Meulen asking to include someone from the disability community.
Board member Ali Muldrow also requested the committee look at disproportionality in discipline in addition to safety and security.
“Often when we talk about safety and security we talk about our fears,” Muldrow said. “When you talk about disproportionality in discipline, you have to talk about facts.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!