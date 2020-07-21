Committee will address safety, security, disproportionality after police removed from Madison schools

There will be a concurrently running administrative team working to prepare schools for not having SROs, which had been stationed in each of the four comprehensive high schools since the late 1990s. That group, which includes Chief of High Schools Mike Hernandez, La Follette principal Devon Larosa and three other district staff members, will report on its progress and recommendations to the Ad Hoc Committee.

According to a draft timeline, the Ad Hoc Committee will meet five times between July 21 and Aug. 28, and give an update to the board Aug. 31. All of the meetings will be noticed and open to the public.

The district announced last Friday it would begin the school year with all-virtual learning amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. That will give staff through the end of October, at least, to come up with plans for safety and security.

“We can go ahead and keep the timeline for August and I do foresee that we may extend the work of the committee further out, but we won’t know that until we get to August,” Reyes said.