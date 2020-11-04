Committee to consider three options for renaming Falk Elementary School

McGilligan noted that MMSD “has many schools named after prominent nationally known and historical Caucasion people,” specifically mentioning James Madison, Thomas Jefferson, Charles Lindbergh, Henry David Thoreau and Georgia O’Keeffe.

“Wouldn’t it be great to have another school, in addition to Malcolm X (Shabazz City High School), in the MMSD named after this prominent, nationally recognized, African American who inspired so many people in the United States and across the world,” he wrote. “Wouldn’t it be special to be among the first, if not the first, school district in the United States to name a school after John Lewis.”

Muriel Simms, who compiled the collection of stories that made up “Settlin,’” submitted the other recommendation for Lewis. She pointed to Lewis’ commitment to education and voting rights in her support.

“John R. Lewis Elementary School is (the) most appropriate name for someone who will give the school pride and will motivate the teachers and students at the school to study civil rights, especially in these times of efforts to suppress the vote,” Simms wrote. “Deceased African American newcomers, having lived their successful lives in Madison, could not generate civic engagement in children like John Lewis could.”

