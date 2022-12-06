Committee settles on 4 options for Jefferson Middle School's new name

A committee charged with finding a new name for Jefferson Middle School has whittled the list to four finalists, including two with direct ties to the former president for whom the school is currently named.

The ad hoc committee has been reviewing a list of publicly submitted names for the middle school at 101 S. Gammon Road since the spring, though work was briefly halted over the summer because members had left the committee. The work resumed this fall.

A public hearing on the final four proposals will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, with the committee then making a final recommendation to the School Board, which will make the final decision.

The group has narrowed down a list that began with 42 proposals, weeding through suggestions that included A1, Free Speech, Voting Rights and Steve Irwin.

The four remaining proposed names are Eston Hemings Jefferson, Sally Hemings, Ezekiel Gillespie and Maya Angelou.

Thomas Jefferson, the third president of the United States, was the principal author of the Declaration of Independence, which kicked off the American Revolution. But his history of owning slaves has prompted school leaders to consider renaming the school.

Sally Hemings was enslaved to Thomas Jefferson and mothered four of his children, including Eston Hemings Jefferson, who eventually moved to Madison and is now buried at Forest Hill Cemetery. Several people proposed renaming the school after either Sally or Eston, some of them viewing them as compromise options for those who may be unhappy about the renaming.

Public hearing What: Public hearing on renaming Jefferson Middle School When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday Where: Virtual via Zoom

Ronnie Hess proposed changing the name to Eston Hemings Jefferson Middle School, which would “underscore and help teach students about the repugnant and complicated history (of) slavery in America, while also honoring the struggles and achievements” of Eston’s family.

Others proposed Gillespie as another historical figure who would highlight achievements of a former slave. He was born into slavery and became a civil rights leader in Wisconsin, winning the landmark case securing voting rights for Black Wisconsinites.

“The school district has invested in Black excellence, and yet the stories of many local, prominent Black leaders through history remain unknown,” Bethany Matson said in her proposal. “The school is named currently for a former slave trafficker ... so it seems even more fitting that a formerly enslaved person, who did such a vital task in trying to ensure the voting rights of Black people in this state, should be on the name of the school.”

Angelou, who was a prominent Black author, poet and activist, doesn’t have any direct ties to Wisconsin or Madison, but she “touched the lives of many people,” according to Shayne Neff, who proposed her as the school’s new namesake.

“Maya Angelou had a unique and wise voice that has continued to incite change after her death,” Neff said. “She is a positive role model.”

If ultimately renamed, Jefferson would become the fourth school in the district to get a new name since early 2020, when students began pushing for a racial reckoning in Madison.

Most recently, Memorial High School was renamed to honor Vel Phillips, the first Black woman to graduate from the University of Wisconsin Law School, win a seat on the Milwaukee City Council, become a judge in Wisconsin and get elected to statewide office.

Milele Chikasa Anana Elementary, formerly Falk Elementary, and Virginia Henderson Elementary, formerly Glendale Elementary, also were recently renamed.