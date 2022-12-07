Committee considers final options for new name for Madison's Jefferson Middle School

Members of the committee to rename Madison’s Thomas Jefferson Middle School debated the pros and cons of their final choices Tuesday but will send them to the School Board for a final vote without picking their favorites.

Starting with 42 suggestions from the public, the committee tasked with recommending a new name, or names, to the Madison School Board had already narrowed the list of finalists to four: Eston Hemings Jefferson, Ezekiel Gillespie, Sally Hemings and Maya Angelou.

“I feel like when we are pushing Eston or pushing Sally Hemings, it still kind of feels like ... we are trying to center Thomas Jefferson in a way,” said committee member, Emily Cai. “Which I think isn’t the exact intention of us.”

Jefferson would be the fourth Madison school to be renamed recently as part of an ongoing racial reckoning. A new name, if chosen, will be voted on Feb. 27 at Jefferson.

As one of the United States’ Founding Fathers, Jefferson was the principal author of the Declaration of Independence. But he also owned more than 600 enslaved people in his lifetime, more than any other U.S. president.

Administrators for the school, located at 101 S. Gammon Road, formally asked the Madison School Board in March 2021 to rename Jefferson.

“We have to be real but also thoughtful about the reality of enslavement in this country,” School Board Vice President Savion Castro said when the name change was first proposed.

For that same reason the group had a discussion over the order of names, with many arguing against listing Eston or Sally first, since they have direct ties to Thomas Jefferson.

“I fully believe in teaching complicated histories,” said Maxine McKinney, “and my complication with this is that Eston Hemings Jefferson didn’t live his life as a Black man, nor did his descendants. So I’m not sure what kind of reclamation is being done.”

Eston Hemings Jefferson was one of Sally’s four children to have survived into adulthood. Now Buried at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eston built his life in Madison, where he was active in politics and business, none of which would have been possible if he didn’t also pass for white.

Sally Hemings was an enslaved woman Jefferson first inherited from his father-in-law, who also was Hemings’ biological father. Jefferson would go on to father at least six of Hemings’ children, first beginning when Hemings was 16 and Jefferson was 46.

“I think the concept is really empowering, but given the clear power imbalance between (Sally) and Thomas Jefferson and her mistreatment even now, it kind of feels like the wrong thing to highlight,” said Cai.

Gillespie seemed to be a top contender for committee members, especially in comparison to either of the Hemingses.

Born into slavery, Gillespie successfully sued Wisconsin for the right to vote, making Wisconsin one of the first states to allow Black men to vote.

Angelou published several novels, autobiographies and books of poetry, all placing Black people and Black issues at the forefront.

Three Madison schools already have been renamed over the past few years:

James Madison Memorial High School became Vel Phillips Memorial High, after the first Black woman to graduate from the University of Wisconsin Law School. Milele Chikasa Anana Elementary was formerly Falk Elementary, and Virginia Henderson Elementary used to be Glendale Elementary.