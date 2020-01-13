Clark Street Community School students assist older adults with music and memory

Sandy Scudder enjoyed reminiscing with some high school students about her life, retelling stories about her father paying his way through college by playing piano for silent movies.

The students at Clark Street Community School, an alternative school in the Middleton-Cross Plains School District, visited Scudder where she resides at Heritage Senior Living in Middleton. It was part of a music and memory seminar — a nine-week class, which ended Thursday. It is taught by Heather Messer and Rick Evans.

As part of the seminar, the students interviewed some residents at Heritage, and at Sage Meadow senior living community in Middleton, to learn about their tastes in music so they could put songs on a player for them.

Scudder said she enjoyed having someone to talk to about music’s part in her childhood in Kingston, New York.

“It was really interesting and eye opening,” freshman Zander Duerst said about interviewing Scudder.

Clark Street junior Binta Jammeh said she has family members with dementia so she is glad she can use what she learned in school to help others.

“It’s really cool to see their smiles when they hear the music,” junior Chloe Gallenbeck said.